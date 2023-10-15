World Food Day 2023: 5 whole grain swaps you need to make today for healthy heart

Here are five whole grain swaps you can make today for a healthier heart.

World Food Day 2023 is here, and what better way to commemorate it than by making conscious choices that promote a healthier heart? Your diet plays a significant role in maintaining cardiovascular health, and one simple yet effective strategy is to incorporate more whole grains into your meals. Whole grains are packed with essential nutrients and fiber that can help lower the risk of heart disease, and they're delicious too! Here are five whole grain swaps you can make today for a healthier heart.

Brown Rice Instead of White Rice:

Swap out white rice for brown rice to increase your whole grain intake. Brown rice retains the bran layer, which is rich in fiber and antioxidants, whereas white rice has had this layer removed during processing. The fiber in brown rice helps regulate blood sugar levels and lowers the risk of heart disease.

Whole Wheat Pasta Over Regular Pasta:

Choose whole wheat pasta over regular pasta to boost your heart health. Whole wheat pasta contains all parts of the wheat grain, providing you with more fiber and essential nutrients. This can help maintain a steady blood sugar level and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Quinoa Instead of White Rice or Pasta:

Quinoa is a versatile and nutritious whole grain that's high in protein and fiber. It's a perfect substitute for white rice or pasta in many dishes. Quinoa's fiber content can help lower cholesterol levels, which is a key factor in heart health.

Oatmeal for Breakfast:

Starting your day with a bowl of oatmeal is an excellent choice for your heart. Oats are rich in soluble fiber, which can help reduce levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol. Additionally, they provide a sustained release of energy, keeping you full and satisfied for longer.

Whole Wheat Bread Over White Bread:

When making sandwiches or toast, opt for whole wheat bread instead of white bread. Whole wheat bread is a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The fiber content supports digestion and helps control weight, reducing the risk of heart-related issues.