Sexsomnia: Sex at night, distress in morning; patients can masturbate, have sex while sleeping

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

Sex health news (File)

There is a disease named sexsomnia. Yes, you have heard it right. This sex-related disorder can wreck homes and cause major distress to both sexual partners. Sexsomnia affects more men than women but both genders can have the disorder. You would have heard about people walking while in sleep, and talking while they sleep, but the patients of this disorder have sex while they sleep. Intrigued?

Sexsomnia is classified as one of the parasomnia disorders. This disorder is also called sleep sex. Under this order, a patient gets sexually active while sleeping. He/she can masturbate while sleeping or make sexual relationships while deep in sleep. The other partner may not be able to know that he/she is sleeping because their eyes will be open. 

However, even if the person's eyes are wide awake, his/her mind is sleeping. Hence, they can't really understand what they had been doing. When they awake in the morning, they have no recollection of their sexual encounter. 

Men are more vulnerable to this disease. A small-scale study conducted in Saudi Arabia showed that 75 percent of the victims of this disorder are men. 

Those who have a medical history of talking or walking during sleep in childhood may develop sexsomnia in adulthood. 

Lifestyle problems also lead to this disorder. Most of those affected have an alcohol problem. 

Symptoms of sexsomnia

A person suffering from sexsomnia may suddenly start sexual acts on their partner. He/she may appear almost devoid of emotion while having sex. A patient may also exhibit aggressive sexual behavior which can also lead to injuries. Those suffering from this disorder do not remember anything after waking up.  
Sleep deprivation, stress, alcohol, and substance abuse can also trigger such behavior. 

Clonazepam is often prescribed for such patients. Lifestyle changes can also benefit patients.

