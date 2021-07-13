Most fully vaccinated people infected by COVID-19 Delta variant remain asymptomatic, says WHO

Fully vaccinated people can still catch COVID-19 but getting your shots decreases the risk percentage significantly. The World Health Organization’s chief scientist has said that vaccine shots have protected most people from severe sickness or death due to COVID-19.

“There are reports coming in that vaccinated populations have cases of infection, particularly with the delta variant. The majority of these are mild or asymptomatic infections,” said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist on Monday.

She added that hospitalizations are rising in some parts of the world where the Delta variant is spreading, but its mostly in areas with low vaccine coverage. In the US, almost all recent severe COVID-19 cases leading to hospitalization and death were among people who were not vaccinated. Breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are rare, as per Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the WHO chief scientist warned that vaccinated individuals can still contract the disease and also transmit the virus to others. The body urged people to keep adhering to mask and social distancing protocol.

On the topic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “The delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and death. Not everywhere is taking the same hit, though. We are in the midst of a growing two-track pandemic where the haves and have-nots within and between countries are increasingly divergent in places with high vaccination coverage.”

Recent studies suggest that full vyaccinated people, when infected with COVID-19, shed significantly less virus than those who are not vaccinated. As per WHO officials, more studies are required to judge the impact of vaccination on transmissibility.