India overtakes Brazil, US to record the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world

India on Monday recorded the highest COVID-19 recoveries in the world, even beating Brazil which is the third-worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University data, on Monday India recorded a total of 37,80,107 COVID-19 recoveries, while Brazil recorded 37,23,206. The United States of America reported 24,51,406 recovered cases.

Even though a high number of coronavirus cases are being reported daily in India, the recovery rate has remained high. According to the Union Health Ministry, India's recovery rate has touched 77.88 percent reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day.

The data also showed that worldwide 19,625,959 people have recovered from coronavirus infection. Currently, COVID-19 has a total of 29,182,198 global cases. The total fatalities worldwide are 9,27,015. India is the second most affected country while the United States is still at the top position.

India has used several measures to combat the ever-increasing coronavirus infection in the country. The biggest step was to increase the testing across the country. So far, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted a total of 5,83,12,273 tests. On Monday, the medical body tested 10,72,845 samples.

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry released new protocols for post-recovery care. In its The Post COVID-19 Management Protocol ', the ministry recommends COVID-19 recovered patients to yoga, morning or evening walks, and to eat Chyawanprash with hot water or milk daily. Recovered persons are also being encouraged to share their positive experiences with their friends and relatives to create awareness, dispel myths, and stigma.

India is also actively participating in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine and on Sunday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that although no launch date has been set, the coronavirus vaccine is likely to be ready by the first quarter of 2021. He said that the Indian government is taking utmost care in conducting human trials of the vaccine and issues like safety, cost, equity, cold-chain requirements, production time, etc. have also been considered in depth.