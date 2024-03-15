Twitter
Health

Hina Khan suffers from GERD during Ramadan; here are tips to avoid acid reflux

GERD is a digestive disorder characterized by the reflux of stomach acid into the esophagus, causing symptoms like heartburn, regurgitation, and difficulty swallowing.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 08:41 PM IST

Actor Hina Khan recently opened up about her struggle with Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), shedding light on how the condition worsens during the month of Ramadan. Taking to Instagram, she shared her experience, seeking advice from her followers on how to manage the discomfort caused by GERD, especially during fasting.

GERD is a digestive disorder characterized by the reflux of stomach acid into the esophagus, causing symptoms like heartburn, regurgitation, and difficulty swallowing. For individuals like Hina Khan, who observe fasting during Ramadan, managing GERD can be particularly challenging due to changes in eating patterns and meal timings.

In a recent post on March 15, Hina shared a photo holding a date, symbolizing her struggle with severe GERD during Ramadan. Her openness about the condition sparked a conversation about managing GERD symptoms while fasting. Here are some tips to help individuals like Hina avoid acid reflux during Ramadan:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water between Iftar (the evening meal to break the fast) and Suhoor (the pre-dawn meal before fasting begins) to stay hydrated and aid digestion.

Eat Smaller Meals: Instead of consuming large meals, opt for smaller, more frequent meals during Iftar and Suhoor. This helps prevent overeating and reduces the risk of acid reflux.

Avoid Trigger Foods: Identify and avoid foods that trigger GERD symptoms, such as spicy, fatty, or acidic foods, caffeine, and carbonated beverages.

Choose Nutrient-rich Foods: Focus on consuming nutrient-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy products to support overall digestive health.

Take It Slow: Eat slowly and mindfully during meals to give your digestive system time to process food properly and minimize the risk of acid reflux.

Stay Upright After Eating: Avoid lying down immediately after eating. Instead, remain upright or take a leisurely stroll to aid digestion and reduce the likelihood of acid reflux.

Consider Medication: If GERD symptoms persist despite dietary and lifestyle modifications, consult a healthcare professional. They may recommend over-the-counter or prescription medications to manage acid reflux effectively.

