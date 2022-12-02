Does wine make you more prone to cancer? Here is what a new study reveals | Photo: File (Image for representation)

According to a recent study, people are unaware that all alcoholic beverages—including wine—increase the risk of developing cancer. Some even believe that alcohol has health benefits. All alcoholic beverages, including wine, beer, and liquor, which raise the risk of cancer.

Seven different cancers, including mouth, breast, and colon cancers, have been connected to alcohol consumption to this point. The study's lead author, Andrew Seidenberg, a Cancer Prevention Fellow at the National Cancer Institute in the US, said that alcohol consumption is a major contributing risk factor for cancer in the US but that most people are unaware of this.

The study's findings showed that alcohol had the highest awareness of the risk for cancer among adults (31.2%), followed by beer (24.9%) and wine (20.3 per cent). 10% of adults said drinking wine lowers cancer risk, compared to 2.2% who said drinking beer and 1.7% who said drinking liquor.

According to a study published in the American Association for Cancer Research journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, over 50% of adults claimed to be unaware of how these drinks affected cancer risk.

"All types of alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase cancer risk. The findings underscore the need to develop interventions for educating the public about the cancer risks of alcohol use," said William MP Klein, associate director of the National Cancer Institute's Behavioral Research Programme.

Additionally, older adults revealed lesser knowledge of alcohol as a cancer risk factor. In addition to enabling consumers to make better decisions, Klein said that educating the public about how alcohol increases cancer risk may also help to prevent and constrain excessive alcohol consumption as well as cancer death rates.

READ | New method of contraceptive: How sperm-blocking vaginal gel can be alternative to IUDs

(WIth inputs from IANS)