DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Neerja Bhatla wins in Healthcare category

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Neeraj Bhatla wins in Healthcare category

DNA Women Achievers Day Awards 2023: Neerja Bhatla, the first woman doctor from India to grace as Chairperson FIGO Gynaecology Oncology Committee wins Women Achievers Day Award in the Healthcare category.

Bhatla worked for 35 years to eliminate cervical cancer. She is currently a Professor & Head of Obstetrics & gynaecology who led the revision of the FIGO cervical cancer staging. She participated in advisory groups on maternity health and women's cancers (NTAGI, WHO, MOHFW, ICMR, DBT).

She has worked with the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), Lyon, France, and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, United States, on various research initiatives in this area, focusing on cervical cancer prevention in low-resource settings.

In order to create a mobile application that directs resource-based management of gynecologic cancers in accordance with FIGO staging, the Gynecologic Oncology Committee worked with the IAEA. This innovative programme works in all contexts throughout the world.

Neerja is Path Breaking researcher with around 500 publications and developed a number of biological tools to support health worker education, cervical cancer screening, and treatment in outlying locations. She is trying to create low-cost indigenous HPV testing to encourage screening and low-cost Indian HPV vaccine to lower the cost of HPV vaccine for Indian females. started fellowship programmes all around India, an M.Ch. at AIIMS, and a virtual course for gynaecologists to promote gynaecological cancer education.

50,000 women were screened and treated, and events, camps, and activities were planned to increase involvement and awareness. Neerja held health education and cancer screening programmes for vulnerable groups in society.

Neeraj Batla organized several medical camps, and cancer screening camps in various resettlement areas and urban slums of Delhi. The camps were conducted across Delhi and NCR region.