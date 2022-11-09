What's controversial in The Kerala Story? Forced Hindu conversion, terrorism, ISIS in 80-second cocktail

The Kerala Story

The 80-second teaser of a movie called The Kerala Story has triggered a massive political controversy in the southern state, with the Kerala DGP Anil Kant ordering an FIR in Thiruvananthapuram against the feature film. The direction to act against the yet-to-be-released movie came directly from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the High Tech Crime Enquiry Cell conducted a preliminary probe and furnished a report to the police chief. What's controversial in The Kerala Story?

The movie is produced by renowned filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah. In the teaser, a character played by actor Adaa Sharma appears on the screen wearing a burqa.

She introduced herself as Shalini Unnikrishnan. She speaks to the camera and says she wanted to be a nurse but ended up in jail in Afghanistan as an ISIS terrorist. She says she was converted and given a new name -- Fatima Ba.

"Like me, 32,000 women are already converted and buried in the desert of Syria and Yemen. A deadly game is being played to convert normal girls into dreaded terrorists in Kerala," she further says.

The main opposition Congress has said in unison that the film was a Sangh Parivar controversy to tarnish the image of Kerala, one of the most developed states in India.

Congress leader VD Satheesan said the real motive behind the teaser was the defame Kerala. He said the Sangh Parivar has been trying to spread hate in the state.

He also refuted the claim that 32,000 women have been missing in Kerala.

He said the state police have no data as to these missing women. He challenged the central agencies to furnish lists of these women with details like their addresses.

He accused the Left of helping the right wing.

Demanding action, he said the government will seek a direction from the court if the Vijayan government doesn't take action against the movie.

"This is spreading hatred so it should be banned. In a normal scenario, we are against banning films, but this type of misinformation will lead to communal issues. Deliberately they are planning without any credible information they have made this film. This is utter nonsense," he said.

Recently, a Tamil journalist named Aravindakshan B R wrote to Vijayan to investigate the veracity of the claim made in the film.

The movie is directed by Sudipto Sen.

Kerala is one of the few states in the country where the BJP hasn't made a foothold yet. The state's polity has been dominated by the Left and Congress.

However, over the last few years, many murders over political leanings took place in the state, including RSS functionaries.