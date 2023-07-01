France riots explained: Who was Nahel? 17-year-old whose fatal police shooting triggered chaos in Paris | Photo: Reuters

Young protesters who battled with law authorities and participated in looting have recently been involved in a number of violent events in France. President Emmanuel Macron is coming under growing pressure as a result of the chaos that was provoked by the alleged police killing of an unarmed teenager. The President urged parents to keep their kids off the streets and pointed to the worsening of the circumstances as the negative social media effects.

Who was Nahel?

Brought up by his mother, Nahel was an only child, a rugby league player, and a takeout delivery operator. According to BBC, he was accepted at a college in Suresnes, close to where he resided, to pursue a career of electrician. In Nanterre, where he resided with his mother Mounia, Nahel, a man of Algerian descent, was well-liked. His college attendance record wasn't great. Although he had no criminal history, police were aware of him

Why did the riots in France begin?

The tragic death of Nahel in what was supposed to be an ordinary safety check was the flame that ignited riots. In a widely shared video recording of the event, a police officer is seen aiming a gun at the car's driver before firing a shot. The automobile crashes and comes to a stop. Nahel passed away from chest gunshot wounds.

Two nights of demonstrations in Nanterre followed the shooting death of Nahel, 17, by a police officer, and they eventually expanded to neighbouring areas. In an apparent act of self-defense, the cop is accused of opening fire on the kid as he tried to flee the scene of the crime. Pascal Prache, the prosecutor in Nanterre, said that because Nahel seemed to be quite young and was moving in a bus lane in a Mercedes with Polish licence plates, cops attempted to pull him over.

He reportedly ran a red light in order to escape getting stopped, which caused him to get stuck in traffic. According to Prache's preliminary inquiry, the police officer's use of his firearm wasn't legally justifiable, and the officer was charged with voluntary homicide as a preliminary measure. Investigating magistrates who have filed preliminary charges have a high suspicion of misconduct but need to look into the matter further before trying the case.

How far have the riots spread?

Police used tear gas, water guns and stun grenades in order to disperse the rioters' barricades, flames and fireworks. According to officials, at least 200 police personnel have been hurt. 40,000 cops have been sent out by Macron's administration to regain peace and make captures for actions he called "unacceptable and unjustifiable."

Rioting also occurred in dozens more French towns and cities. A dozen individuals were arrested and numerous fires were put out in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, where the turmoil had reached. Individuals and groups have thrown fireworks at security personnel in a number of Paris neighbourhoods.

While several stores were stolen on Rivoli street, close to the Louvre museum, and in the Forum des Halles, the biggest shopping centre in downtown Paris, the police department in the city's 12th area was targeted. Regional officials said that police in Marseille worked to break up aggressive gangs in the city's center.

Reason behind violent riots

Following Nahel's murder, French anti-racism groups complained once more about police conduct in general. In France, which is formally devoted to the philosophy of colorblind universalism, debating race was prohibited for many years. However, certain organisations that are speaking out more and more claim that this agreement hides systemic racism and prejudice.

Last year, French police fatally killed 13 people who refused to cooperate with traffic stops. Three other individuals, including Nahel, perished in similar situations this year. Following the Minnesota police shooting murder of George Floyd, there have been calls for more justice in France. There have also been demonstrations against racial inequality there.

(With inputs from PTI)