Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

Explained: What is ONDC food delivery app? How is it cheaper, different from Swiggy and Zomato?

It is expected that the ONDC food delivery platform will offer tough competition to apps such as Swiggy and Zomato, as it will be offering lower prices and no delivery charge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Explained: What is ONDC food delivery app? How is it cheaper, different from Swiggy and Zomato?
ONDC giving tough competition to Swiggy, Zomato (File photo)

Swiggy and Zomato food delivery applications have now become a household names when the hunger pangs hit late at night or when you want groceries delivered to your doorstep within minutes. Now, there’s a new food delivery application in town – ONDC.

As per reports, the ONDC food delivery platform will be offering tough competition to Swiggy and Zomato as it is expected to have exceptionally low prices. ONDC is a platform funded by the government and is expected to offer similar services like any other food delivery application.

What is ONDC food delivery app?

ONDC stands for Open Network for Digital Commerce and the application is currently available in Beta testing mode in 180 cities across India. ONDC is aimed at creating an e-commerce website experience, somewhat similar to Amazon and Flipkart.

Some of the services available on ONDC are "Sell on ONDC/Create a Seller Experience", "Create a Buyer Experience", "Provide Software as Service", "Provide Other Services" and "Buy on ONDC", just like Amazon or Flipkart e-commerce apps.

It must be noted that ONDC currently does not have a separate app for ordering food, the customers have an option of ordering food through Paytm and Magicpin. It also delivers groceries and home essentials, similar to Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

Is ordering food on ONDC cheaper than Swiggy, Zomato?

Many social media users have pointed out that there is a major price difference between ordering food on Swiggy and Zomato and ONDC, with the charges on the latter being significantly less. There is a major reason behind this price difference.

The reason behind this is that Swiggy and Zomato charge around 25-30 percent commission from the restaurant, while ONDC charges only 2-4 percent commission. Further, ONDC is also offering a flat Rs 50 discount per order currently, making food significantly cheaper.

This means that if the ONDC platform plays its cards right, it can emerge as a tough competitor for Zomato and Swiggy, especially since many social media users have pointed out that it has a quick delivery and response time.

READ | Zomato demands commission hike from restaurants, faces pushback in industry

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th results likely today at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.