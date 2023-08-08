Explained: What is a smart home? How can you convert yours into one

Elevate your home with smart devices for convenience and control, making everyday tasks effortless and efficient.

Ever wished to effortlessly control your home with voice commands? Transforming your home into a smart haven is now a reality! No, we are not referring to asking your sibling to do it for you, but rather embracing the world of smart homes.

While many Indian households boast smart gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, and smart TVs, the concept of a fully smart home is still gaining traction. Industry giants like Apple, Google, and Amazon offer an array of devices to make your home smarter.

These devices offer a multitude of conveniences. From accessing the latest news and your favorite music to managing your schedule and controlling various electronic appliances, the possibilities are vast. But what exactly is a smart home, and how can you make yours smarter?

A smart home involves remotely managing electronic devices through an internet connection and mobile device. Devices like lighting, temperature controls, TVs, music systems, door locks, and security cameras can be interconnected, all controlled via a central hub.

The advantages of a smart home are extensive. Keep an eye on your child while away, communicate with visitors at your door remotely, or adjust your thermostat or lights from anywhere. Smart lighting lets you customize ambiances and schedules. These are just a few of the many possibilities.

Building a smart home begins with investing in a smart speaker or hub compatible with voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Options abound beyond Amazon, Apple, or Google devices. Next, acquire individual smart gadgets that integrate into your existing wiring. While setting up in a new home is straightforward, retrofitting an existing one might require more effort and replacing switches or wiring.

You can choose from a wide range of smart devices such as bulbs, fans, switches, door locks, alarms, coffee machines, sensors, and even toothbrushes. The choices are virtually limitless.

A reliable Wi-Fi connection is essential for controlling all your smart devices seamlessly. So, no need to boss around your siblings anymore; you can simply command your home to perform tasks. Your home will respond without any backtalk!

Read more: Explainer: What is data fiduciary under 'Data Protection Bill' and how will proposed law impact business?