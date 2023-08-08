Explained: What is a smart home? How can you convert yours into one

Headlines

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 16999

Meet man with Rs 4100 crore net worth who gave Rs 2300 crore stake to employee, lost everything to draught, then...

BJP responsible for 'fake letter' or its 'brother'?: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s apparent jibe at HD Kumaraswamy

The Freelancer teaser: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher headline rescue mission in Syria in Neeraj Pandey's thriller web series

Meet Bengaluru’s third richest self-made woman, know net worth, business details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 16999

Meet Bengaluru’s third richest self-made woman, know net worth, business details

Meet the man who became a billionaire without founding any business, net worth is Rs 6500 crore

Deadliest plants in the world

Weight loss tips: Korean food to lose belly fat

7 must-watch films of Fahadh Faasil on his birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Freelancer teaser: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher headline rescue mission in Syria in Neeraj Pandey's thriller web series

Boney Kapoor says 'write a letter to Luv Ranjan' on his limited screen time in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

This superstar to reunite with Karan Johar after 25 years for huge actioner set for Christmas 2024 release: Report

HomeExplainer

Explainer

Explained: What is a smart home? How can you convert yours into one

Elevate your home with smart devices for convenience and control, making everyday tasks effortless and efficient.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ever wished to effortlessly control your home with voice commands? Transforming your home into a smart haven is now a reality! No, we are not referring to asking your sibling to do it for you, but rather embracing the world of smart homes.

While many Indian households boast smart gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, and smart TVs, the concept of a fully smart home is still gaining traction. Industry giants like Apple, Google, and Amazon offer an array of devices to make your home smarter.

These devices offer a multitude of conveniences. From accessing the latest news and your favorite music to managing your schedule and controlling various electronic appliances, the possibilities are vast. But what exactly is a smart home, and how can you make yours smarter?

A smart home involves remotely managing electronic devices through an internet connection and mobile device. Devices like lighting, temperature controls, TVs, music systems, door locks, and security cameras can be interconnected, all controlled via a central hub.

The advantages of a smart home are extensive. Keep an eye on your child while away, communicate with visitors at your door remotely, or adjust your thermostat or lights from anywhere. Smart lighting lets you customize ambiances and schedules. These are just a few of the many possibilities.

Building a smart home begins with investing in a smart speaker or hub compatible with voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Options abound beyond Amazon, Apple, or Google devices. Next, acquire individual smart gadgets that integrate into your existing wiring. While setting up in a new home is straightforward, retrofitting an existing one might require more effort and replacing switches or wiring.

You can choose from a wide range of smart devices such as bulbs, fans, switches, door locks, alarms, coffee machines, sensors, and even toothbrushes. The choices are virtually limitless.

A reliable Wi-Fi connection is essential for controlling all your smart devices seamlessly. So, no need to boss around your siblings anymore; you can simply command your home to perform tasks. Your home will respond without any backtalk!

Read more: Explainer: What is data fiduciary under 'Data Protection Bill' and how will proposed law impact business?

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 15 stations of Nagpur division today

Is crying good for you? Know how it improves your mental health

Meet IITian who left Rs 1.3 crore job to start India's first tech-enabled coffee business

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE