DNA Explainer: What is Russia's strategy after a week of Ukraine's invasion? WATCH VIDEO

It has been a week to the Russia Ukraine war and it is very unclear as to where it is heading. Initially, Moscow called this an operation on Ukraine military establishments but now it has started targetting residential areas, railway stations, TV towers and governmential offices.

As of now, Russian forces have moved north and west from the Crimea, south and southwest from Russia and south from Belarus. Major cities like capital Kyiv, second largest city Kharkiv, Sumy in the north, Odessa and Kherson on the southern coast, and Mariupol in the east are surrounded by Russian forces.

While Ukraine has around 200,000 military personnel and with reservists aged between 18 and 60 receive their mobilisation papers, it could go upto 2,50,000 personnel. Moscow's total forces are much larger, around a million active-duty personnel and have been modernised and re-armed in recent years.

However, of now Russia has not destroyed any major infrastructure yet. Telephones, trains and the internet continue to work across Ukraine. Amid war, both countries are in talks with each other in Belarus which gives a hope that peace still has a chance. But Putin can't be trusted as he has also ordered his country's nuclear deterrent to be placed on alert.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's main demand of Ukraine is its turning neutral, staying away from NATO and effecting major demilitarisation.

What is Russia's strategy so far?

Surround Kyiv, Kharkiv and other major Ukrainian cities

Secure the southern coast and the Crimean peninsula

Push Ukrainian forces out of the Donbass region or destroy them where they stand

What is Ukraine's position now?

Ukraine is for all intents and purposes a landlocked country now.

The forces moving north up from Crimea have since reached the southern edge of the Donbass.

They have also managed to cut off Mariupol, a key port on the Azov sea.

Mariupol has been in Ukrainian hands since June 2014.

Major nuclear installations, including Chernobyl have been secured.

Major airports are in Russian hands, including Hostomel airport close to Kyiv.

Russians are moving in from three major directions. Russia appears to dominate Ukrainian airspace.

The port of Odessa is cut off by Russian forces; Kherson, another port, is in their hands.

Economic impact on Russia

Ruble nosedived and Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% on Monday amid international sanctions.

This is an attempt to prevent a run on Russian banks as sanctions curb their access to international markets.

US and the European Union has said they would hinder Russia's central bank from using its foreign reserves.

They have exclude a number of Russian banks from the international Swift payments network, among other measures.

The European Union and the United States also closed its airspace to all Russian planes.