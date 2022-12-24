DNA Explainer: What is Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah row? Know its connection to Places of Worship Act

A survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque will be conducted soon

In a major decision for the Hindu side of the argument, a local court in Mathura approved the survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque, similar to the video survey of the Gyanvapi masjid complex in Varanasi. The Shahi Idgah survey is set to take place after January 2, 2023, as per the court.

The next date for hearing the Krisha Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute has been set for January 20, when the report of the survey will be presented. This comes just months after a “Shivling” structure was found in the complex of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The order by Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Sonika Verma came in the suit Bal Krishna and others Vs Intezamia committee and others, petitioners' counsel Shailesh Dubey said on Saturday.

“The learned judge had ordered Amin (term used to refer to a revenue department official) on December 8 to inform both the parties and submit a survey report on the next hearing”, the counsel said, as per PTI reports.

What is the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute?

The dispute regarding the construction of the Shahi Idgah mosque came forward when several Hindu groups, led by the national president of Hindu Sena Vishnu Gupta and vice president Surjit Singh Yadav filed a plea in the court claiming that there used to be a temple in place of the masjid.

The Hindu side filed a petition saying that the Shahi Idgah mosque was constructed by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb after he demolished the temple on 13.37 acres of land of Lord Krishna's birthplace, known as Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura comes under the purview of the Places of Worship Act, of 1991, which states, "An Act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."

The Hindu side of the dispute also sought permission to offer prayers to Lord Krishna on the premises of the Shahi Idhag mosque, claiming that it is the birthplace of the Hindu deity and should be preserved keeping in mind the same.

The case has remarkable similarities to the Gyanvapi masjid row, where several Hindu women were seeking permission to offer prayers inside the premises of the mosque, claiming that it was built after demolishing a Hindu temple in the past.

