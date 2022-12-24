Search icon
‘BJP spreading 27x7 Hindu-Muslim hate, diverting people from real issues’: Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Delhi on Saturday, and the Congress leader delivered a strong speech from the Red Fort.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 06:46 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort during Bharat Jodo's Delhi leg (Photo - ANI)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra finally reached Delhi, after which he delivered a strong speech from the Red Fort, slamming the ruling party BJP for spreading “Hindu-Muslim” hate in the country and “diverting the public from real issues”.

Launching a scathing attack against the Bhartiya Janta Party, Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of spreading hate in the country by using religious differences as a weapon. He made these remarks during his speech from the Red Fort, with many Congress leaders and supporters in the crowd.

During his Red Fort speech, the Wayanad MP said to the attendees of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, “Religious differences are being used as a weapon. BJP is spreading hatred 24X7 on TV to divert public attention from real issues.”

 

 

In an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi further said, “Prime Minister, BJP spent thousands of crores to destroy my image, but I showed the truth to the country in just a month.”

Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital today after crossing dozens of cities, said, “I have not seen violence, hatred anywhere in the country while walking hundreds of km, but see it on TV all the time.”

Addressing his supporters from Delhi’s Red Fort, the Congress leader also said, “The media is a friend. But it never shows the reality of what we say because of a gag order from backstage...But this country is one, everyone wants to live in harmony.”

This comes just as Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul’s mother and sister, joined him on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. The Congress padyatra also saw an appearance by actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday.

Kamal Haasan, who is known for several movies like Vikram and India, said that many people advised him against joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that it would be a “costly political mistake”.

As quoted by NDTV, the actor said, “I asked myself, this is the time the country needs me. Kamal, my inner voice said, bharat todne ki nahi jodne ki madad karo (help unite the country, not break it).”

(With inputs from agencies)

