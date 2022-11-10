Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down while discussing Myositis illness, says 'I am still alive...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Amid Myositis diagnosis, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is keeping herself busy with promotions of Yashoda. Recently, the actress opened up about her health condition before the media, and she even become emotional while sharing her plight. As per the report of News18, during an interview, Samantha described her struggle and stated there were days when she thought it was all over for her.

Samantha added that as she said in her recent social media post, "There are bad days in one’s life along with good days. There are some occasions where I feel I cannot move even a little bit forward. Looking back, I am surprised to realise that is it I who has travelled this much distance. So many people are battling various challenges. Finally, we taste victory," Samantha stated and broke down.

The Family Man star ensured that she is recovering and her concentration is towards spreading the word about Yashoda.“I am now recovering from the illness. I hope the conditions will improve soon. I am just thinking about this moment and this day. I am excited about the release of Yashoda."

After Samantha opened up about her illness on social media, she came across some articles that were misleading. Reacting to such reports, Samantha added, "I went through many news reports and articles written about my health condition. They put headlines which sounded like I am on my deathbed. But one thing I am sure about is I am still alive (laughs). I am still here on this earth. I am a fighter. Right now the situation that I am facing is not a life-threatening one to me."

While talking about her action sequence, Samantha says, "The most challenging part of shooting for Yashoda was the action sequences. I really enjoy doing action even though I never imagined I was meant to do action, but it is quite surprising and the love for the genre has been a revelation for me. Although it is gruesome, it offers a great adrenaline rush and there's a great sense of accomplishment to perform the stunts. I am also thankful to our action director Yannick, who has been a great guide and mentor to me." Yashoda will release in cinemas on November 11, 2022.