Yashoda box office collection day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer actioner mints $500K in USA

Yashoda

Yashoda box office collection day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer action thriller Yashoda has become a rage, and the film has been hailed as one of the best action movies in recent times.

The audiences are going gaga over The Family Man star, and apart from India, Yashoda is raking moolahs in the USA as well. As per the latest information from trade analysts, Yashoda has grossed the glorious $500K mark at the USA box office. Yes, the film has crossed half a million mark, and this is a feat for Samantha.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala shared the box office collection on his Twitter, and wrote, "@Samanthaprabhu2's #Yashoda continues its Blockbuster run in the USA. Crosses the coveted Half a Million mark in the USA."

Here's the tweet

. @Samanthaprabhu2 's #Yashoda continues its Blockbuster run in USA



Crosses the coveted Half a Million mark in USA.. pic.twitter.com/KtpFlqHaJk November 16, 2022

Yashoda is a bilingual film that was dubbed in releases for Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam in addition to Tamil and Telugu, giving the action movie Samantha its first-ever Hindi theatrical distribution. Yashoda, which was directed by Hari and Harish and produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the auspices of Sridevi Movies, was made available to the public on November 11th, 2022.

READ: Yashoda Twitter review: Moviegoers hail Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer, call her 'lifeline of film'

The actress recently disclosed to the media her health condition, and she even broke down in tears as she described her situation. According to the News18 article, Samantha discussed her struggles during an interview and that there were times when she felt like her life was gone.

"There are bad days in one’s life along with good days. There are some occasions where I feel I cannot move even a little bit forward. Looking back, I am surprised to realise that is it I who has travelled this much distance. So many people are battling various challenges. Finally, we taste victory," Samantha stated and broke down. Yashoda was released in cinemas with Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.