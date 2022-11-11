Search icon
Yashoda Twitter review: Moviegoers hail Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer, call her 'lifeline of film'

Yashoda, a science fiction action thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu about the atrocities associated with surrogacy, premiered on November 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Yashoda, a science fiction action thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu about the atrocities associated with surrogacy, premiered on November 11 in theatres all over the world. As their first project in Tollywood, Hari and Harish wrote and directed the movie. Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi versions of Yashoda are available. 

Fans have started pouring in their reviews of Yashoda on Twitter and they are all hearts.

Take a look: 

One wrote, “One of the best performances of @Samanthaprabhu2 till date. The whole film is engaging with twist and turns  sure shot film. love you sam.” 

Another wrote, "#Yashoda wow what a moive @Samanthaprabhu2 nailed it."

 

 

 

 

 

Also read: Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down while discussing Myositis illness, says 'I am still alive...'

 

Releasing in 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Yashoda stars popular actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Unni Mukundan playing crucial roles. Other crew members include Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and released on November 11, 2022. 

