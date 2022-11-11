Yashoda Twitter review: Moviegoers hail Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer, call her 'lifeline of film'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Yashoda, a science fiction action thriller starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu about the atrocities associated with surrogacy, premiered on November 11 in theatres all over the world. As their first project in Tollywood, Hari and Harish wrote and directed the movie. Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi versions of Yashoda are available.

Fans have started pouring in their reviews of Yashoda on Twitter and they are all hearts.

Take a look:

One wrote, “One of the best performances of @Samanthaprabhu2 till date. The whole film is engaging with twist and turns sure shot film. love you sam.”

Another wrote, "#Yashoda wow what a moive @Samanthaprabhu2 nailed it."

Interval now. First half of #Yashoda is interesting!



Suspense part works! — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) November 11, 2022

Positive reports pouring in for @samantharuthprabhuoffl ’s #Yashoda. Thank you for the genuine opinions



It’s time for a thrilling & emotional ride with #YashodaInTheatres today

A release by @ks_movie_my



Don’t miss it, Book Tickets Now #yashoda #yashodathemovie pic.twitter.com/ex0A2An1Zk November 11, 2022

#Yashoda is well-made engaging emotional thriller with intriguing twists and turns . @Samanthaprabhu2 is terrific with flawless performance . — anudeep dasari (@Anudeep_Dasaris) November 11, 2022

Also read: Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down while discussing Myositis illness, says 'I am still alive...'

Releasing in 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Yashoda stars popular actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Unni Mukundan playing crucial roles. Other crew members include Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and released on November 11, 2022.