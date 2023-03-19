'When one crosses the limit...': Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes strong stand against vulgarity in OTT content

The Indian Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, made a stern statement on Sunday, taking a tough stand on complaints against content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Thakur stressed that vulgarity and abusive language are not acceptable in the name of creativity. He addressed a press conference in which he conveyed the government's serious view on complaints of vulgarity and abusive language in content on OTT platforms. Thakur also said that the government would not hesitate to take tough action to stop this trend.

"These platforms were given freedom for creativity and not for obscenity and when one crosses the limit, then hurling abuses in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all," Thakur said.

While producers were given freedom for creativity, Thakur emphasised that this was not meant for obscenity. He stated that hurling abuses in the name of creativity could not be accepted at all, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would not hesitate to take tough action to stop vulgarity and abusive language.

Thakur had earlier supported creative autonomy and expressed his faith in the adequate safeguards in place to monitor content on OTT platforms. However, he stressed the need for limits to be set and indicated that if there was a need to change the rules, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would not hesitate.

Thakur added that there was a three-stage mechanism in place to deal with content on OTT platforms, where producers first have to address complaints about the content, which then goes to their association. If a complaint reaches the government (I&B department), strict action is taken as per rules.

(With inputs from PTI)

