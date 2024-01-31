Watch: South Korean actor Kim Woojin grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya in viral video, Farah Khan reacts

Former Stray Kids' member and singer Kim Woojin became a sensation on the internet when he grooved to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya in Delhi as part of his India tour in October.

Former Stray Kids' member and singer Kim Woojin became a sensation on the internet after his debut performance in Delhi as part of his India tour in October. He won Indian hearts by dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's popular song Chaleya from Jawan.

In the video, Woojin confidently takes the center stage for his performance, showcasing impressive dance moves to Chaleya. Farah Khan has also reacted to the video and wrote, “steps to mere hain.” Meanwhile, one of the social media users wrote, “Ok but why does Kim dance way better than SRK.”

The second one said, “Woojin finally getting the spotlight he deserves.” The third one said, “Still better than other content creators tryna pull this hook step, he is doing out of love.” Another said, “Craze hai SRK ka.”

SRK’s Jawan and Pathaan are now available on OTT. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan, also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia along with others in key roles, and collected Rs 1055 crore worldwide at the box office. Jawan on the other hand collected Rs 1160 crore worldwide at the box office and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Dunki marked Shah Rukh Khan's first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and turned out to be a super hit. The film revolves around the story of 4 friends who take an illegal way to reach the UK from Punjab to improve their financial situation. The family drama also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochchar, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Grover along with others in key roles, and has collected Rs 411.75 crore worldwide.