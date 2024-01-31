Twitter
Google posts $307 billion revenue in 2023, spent billions of dollars to lay people off

World's most and least corrupt countries list revealed; check India's rank

Mayank Agarwal shares update on his health day after mid-flight medical emergency

Jack Dorsey's fintech firm Block lays off nearly 1,000 employees

Hindu side allowed to worship in sealed basement of Gyanvapi Mosque

Watch: South Korean actor Kim Woojin grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya in viral video, Farah Khan reacts

Former Stray Kids' member and singer Kim Woojin became a sensation on the internet when he grooved to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaleya in Delhi as part of his India tour in October.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following not only in India but worldwide. Even international artists are his fans, the recent throwback viral video is the proof. In the clip, South Korean star Kim Woojin can be seen dancing at

Former Stray Kids' member and singer Kim Woojin became a sensation on the internet after his debut performance in Delhi as part of his India tour in October. He won Indian hearts by dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's popular song Chaleya from Jawan.

In the video, Woojin confidently takes the center stage for his performance, showcasing impressive dance moves to Chaleya. Farah Khan has also reacted to the video and wrote, “steps to mere hain.” Meanwhile, one of the social media users wrote, “Ok but why does Kim dance way better than SRK.”

The second one said, “Woojin finally getting the spotlight he deserves.” The third one said, “Still better than other content creators tryna pull this hook step, he is doing out of love.” Another said, “Craze hai SRK ka.”

SRK’s Jawan and Pathaan are now available on OTT. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan, also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Dimple Kapadia along with others in key roles, and collected Rs 1055 crore worldwide at the box office. Jawan on the other hand collected Rs 1160 crore worldwide at the box office and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Dunki marked Shah Rukh Khan's first-ever collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and turned out to be a super hit. The film revolves around the story of 4 friends who take an illegal way to reach the UK from Punjab to improve their financial situation. The family drama also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochchar, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Grover along with others in key roles, and has collected Rs 411.75 crore worldwide.

