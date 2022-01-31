WATCH- ‘BTS’ boys V, Jin, Jungkook, RM react to Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukones song 'India Waale'

South Korean band ‘BTS’ knows how to win our hearts, they have a huge fan following in India. Their mind-blowing performances managed to grab everyone’s attention. Girls are crushing over them for their cuteness.

Every day, pictures and videos of ‘BTS’ boys V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope are uploaded on social media, they often go viral. A new video in which the group can be seen reacting to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s song ‘India Waale’ from the film ‘Happy New Year’ is going viral on social media.

Watch video:

Netizens are reacting to the reaction video. One of the social media users wrote, “When he said Namaste India " I was like they are Best Ever " Love you . We are proud to be Indian.:” The second person mentioned, “I wish they would really react to this song and other popular Indian songs too.”

The third person mentioned, “I'm so happy that BTS loves India too They supported india alot in this pandemic thanks to u guys. Sarangayo bts and my bts army.” The fourth social media user wrote, “I am an Indian men & I am proud to be an Indian . This movie was my favourite movie of year 2014 . Cause it has suspension, romantic, comedy, emotional, & etc,etc,.”

Another person mentioned, “I am seriously very glad that BTS who are Korian but then watching the videos of India and saying Namaste to Indian I am very very very glad.” Meanwhile, a user wrote, “I'm very happy seeing this video because I'm also an Indian and I'm moreover happy because only indians don't have interest in korean songs they also have same interest in Indian bollywood songs .... I'm delighted.”

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group (V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, RM, and J-Hope, and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.