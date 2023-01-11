Watch: Annoyed Shahid Kapoor interrupts body double shooting 'fake trailer' of his web series Farzi: 'Had I not come...'

Shahid Kapoor and his body double in the fake trailer of Farzi

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his streaming debut with the upcoming Prime Video series Farzi. The show, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, will drop its trailer on February 13. But two days prior to that, a mock ‘fake trailer’ of the show was shared by the streamer, and it even included a body double of the actor.

On Wednesday, Prime Video shared a video on Instagram that appeared to be the trailer but was, in fact, a badly-made fake trailer as part of the show’s publicity campaign. The trailer begins with someone who appears to be Shahid waling out of an auto-rickshaw. There are shots of guns and ‘Shahid’ beating up goons with amateur-ish special effects. It is then revealed the actor is actually a body double and not the real Shahid.

As the duplicate Shahid lands on a barrel after a stunt, it is revealed he is in front of a green screen with harnesses for support. He is then interrupted by the real Shahid, who asks him “Ye kya chal raha hai (What is all this)” On being told that this is Farzi’s ‘trailer’, Shahid gets fake annoyed and asks them to pack up. “This trailer is and this Shahid is also farzi (fake). My show is Farzi. It’s trailer will be out soon. Had I not come here, I don’t know what would have happened,” he says, facing the camera.

The video then announces that the real trailer will be released on January 13. Reacting to the innovative promotion, one fan commented, “Scam kar diya (They did a scam).” Another wrote, “This was funny.”

Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to release on February 10 on Prime Video. Created by Raj & DK, the crime thriller also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.