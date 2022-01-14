Viral video: Rajinikanth steps out to meet fans on Pongal

On the auspicious day of Pongal, superstar Rajinikanth stepped out from his residence to greet his fans and made their festival special by acknowledging their wishes. In a 25 second video, the icon, dressed in a simple white kurta pyajama, accepts the maddening love by his fans, and among the huge crowd of admirers, we get to see a few cameramen too. The 'Annaatthe' actor made sure to greet his followers multiple times with his signature 'namaskar' and this is more than enough for every die-hard Rajinikanth fan to rejoice the festival.

Here's the treat to Rajinikanth's fans for Pongal

Rajinikanth has a massive global fan following and his craze is unprecedented. Last year on his 71st birthday, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram account and surprised everyone with his birthday post for Thalaiva.

Harbhajan Singh posted a photograph, in which he can be seen flaunting a (probably temporary) tattoo of Rajinikanth made on the left side of his chest. Describing the image, Harbhajan wrote in Tamil, “You are in my heart superstar. You were the Billa of the eighties. You were the Baasha of the nineties. You were the Annaattheof 2k. My sweet birthday greetings to the one and only superstar of cinema.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also extended heartfelt greetings to superstar Rajinikanth on his 71st birthday today. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “A very happy birthday to @rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.”

In October, Modi met Rajinikanth in Delhi after the latter received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Rajinikanth had shared a picture with Modi from their meeting on Twitter and had expressed his happiness on meeting the Prime Minister. “Happy to have met the President and Prime Minister, and received their congratulations and wishes,” Rajinikanth had tweeted. Thalaiva had paid a visit to Modi along with his wife Latha.