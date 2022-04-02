Vikrant Rona: Salman Khan supports Kiccha Sudeep, launches film's Hindi teaser

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep's much-awaited film Vikrant Rona teaser is out, and the Hindi teaser of this pan-India film is launched by Dabaang star Salman Khan. Sudeep and Khan have shared screen space in the third instalment of the Dabangg series, and they share a mutual respect for each other. Salman posted Vikant Rona's teaser by tweeting, "The world will witness the glory of #VikrantRona in 3D on July 28, 2022. Looks out of the world @KicchaSudeep...wishing the best to the team."

Here's Salman's tweet

The 1 minute 35 seconds teaser gives a glimpse of Vikrant Rona, a myth, a legend who was feared by many. Sudeep looks promising as the dreadful Vikrant who is also known as the 'devil.' The short teaser leaves you intrigued, and it certainly impresses you with rich visuals and a captivating background score.

Talking about Salman and Sudeep's bond, during several media interactions, Sudeep was all praises for Salman and thanked him too. A few days ago, Sudeep took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of wearing a jacket gifted by Salman. He wrote, "A line SK sir said when he put this jacket on to me. "I never thought I would ever part with this jacket."

Then, Salman gifted Sudeep another special thing and its none other than a swanky car. The Kannada actor posted a photo collage with Salman and the car on his Instagram page. He captioned it stating, "Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5... the sweetest gesture. Thank u for the love u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u visit us."

Vikrant Rona will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malyalum and Hindi in 3D and 2D format on 28 July.