Vikram box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan's film zooms past Rs 150 crore mark, is highest-grosser in Kerala

Vikram box office collection day 3/File photo

Vikram box office collection day 3: Three films released on the same day -- Friday, June 3 -- have had such different luck that it could almost be a marketing lesson for the film industry.

While Kamal Haasan's Vikram scored past Adivi Sesh's Major, which fared quite well too at the box office considering its screen counts, Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj turned out to be the biggest loser among the three films.

Now, in the latest piece of news, Kamal Haasan's film, Vikram, which has been setting box office records, crossed the Rs 150 crore mark in just three days. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted Monday morning, "#Vikram has crossed ₹ 150 Crs at the WW Box office in 3 days."

Meanwhile, Bala also noted that Kamal Haasan's Vikram is now the pandemic era's highest-grossing Tamil movie in Kerala and is the third Tamil movie to cross Rs 10 crore gross mark at the Karnataka box office in 2022 after Valimai and Beast.

Check out his tweets below:

#Vikram has crossed ₹ 150 Crs at the WW Box office in 3 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

#Vikram is now Pandemic era's Highest grossing Tamil movie in #Kerala — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022

After #Valimai and #Beast, #Vikram becomes the 3rd Tamil movie to cross ₹ 10 Crs gross mark at the #Karnataka Box office in 2022.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 6, 2022



Earlier, the Kamal Haasan-led Vikram crossed Rs 90 crore in its first two days -- a record also because it was a non-holiday weekend -- and Major, starring Adivi Sesh, with Prakash Raj and Revathi playing stellar roles, notched up Rs 25.4 crore. But the much-hyped Samrat Prithviraj, backed by two big brands (Yash Raj Films and Akshay Kumar) struggled to get past Rs 23 crore.

Trade analyst Kaushik LM confirmed that Vikram broke two feats and set new records. He tweeted, "2 dream milestone marks comfortably crossed by #Vikram after the opening 3-days itself. All India domestic gross, 100 CR+. Total WW gross, 150 CR+. Let's post the exact numbers tomo! And, #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan's career best grosser in TN after 3-days itself #ATBBVikram."

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too had tweeted about the magical run of Vikram in the overseas markets. He tweeted Sunday, "‘VIKRAM’ SCORES BIG NUMBERS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS… #Vikram is having a DREAM RUN #Overseas… Total till Saturday… USA: $ 1,372,386 [₹ 10.65 cr] #UK: £ 2,86,589 [₹ 2.78 cr] #Australia: A$ 463,506 [₹ 2.60 cr] #NZ: NZ$ 47,285 [₹ 24.01 lacs]."

Samrat Prithviraj, produced on a Rs 300-crore budget, opened on 4,590 screens with the blessings of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, making the film tax-free in his state, whereas Vikram, a Tamil-only film opened on 3,200 screens and the David in this battle for eyeballs, Major, made with Rs 30 crore budget, has been playing on only 1,460 screens.

What should give Adivi Sesh a reason to celebrate is that word of mouth seems to be working for Major and it is showing in the 50 per cent rise in footfalls on the second day in what the trade describes as the 'Hindi territory'. Clearly, a contemporary hero, the Mumbai terror attacks martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, even if he's played by an actor barely known outside the two Telugu-speaking states, has more drawing power than a medieval king who takes on an invader, no matter how brave he may have been.

Meanwhile, Vikram is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with Kamal Haasan donning the role of a retired RAW agent. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil play major roles in the film, which also stars Naren, Kalidas Jayaram, Chemban Vinod, Hareesh Peradi, Swastika Krishnan, Myna Nandhini and Maheshwari Chanakyan in key roles.

Tamil superstar Suriya has an extended cameo in the movie.

Vikram is produced by R. Mahendran and Raaj Kamal International Movies of Kamal Haasan.