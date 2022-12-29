Search icon
Trisha Krishnan reacts to reports of her starring in Vijay's Thalapathy 67, Ajith's AK 62: 'All this will be out soon'

Trisha Krishnan has reacted to reports claiming that she is starring in Vijay's Thalapathy 67 and Ajith Kumar's AK 62

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

As Trisha Krishnan was celebrating the success of Ponniyin Selvan: I, reports emerged that the actress is starring in Thalapathy 67, Vijay’s upcoming film. Soon after, more rumours stated that she was also in Ajith’s next film. While there has been no official announcement about the same, Trisha recently addressed these rumours in an interview.

The yet-untitled project dubbed Thalapathy 67 is directed by Vikram fame Lokesh Kanagaraj and reportedly also features Sanjay Dutt and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Report have stated that Trisha has been finalized as the female lead. Separate reports also stated she is starring alongside Ajith Kumar in his next, dubbed AK 62. The film, directed by Vignesh Shivan, will go on the floors next year. As per an India Today report, the film is produced by Lyca Productions and the music is composed by Anirudh, a close friend of director Vignesh Shivan.

Reacting to these reports, Trisha told Indian Express, “You will know in a few weeks whether I am doing both films or not. Or which film I am part of and which I am not. All of this will be out soon. I don’t want to talk about it only because it is not my place to do so. If you see, Vijay or Ajith are not talking about the films that they are going to do. It’s a call of the production houses. They should announce whenever they think it’s the right time.”

What is certain is that Trisha has four other releases lined up in 2023, starting with Sathuranga Vettai 2 with Arvind Swamy, followed by Mohanlal’s Ram. Trisha will then reprise the role of Princess Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II, and wrap up the year with The Road.

