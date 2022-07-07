Ponniyin Selvan: Trisha Krishnan looks enchanting as royal princess Kundavai in first look poster

Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan's role is introduced in a poster that has been released by the Ponniyin Selvan creative team. In the two-part historical drama, Trisha will be seen as Chola royalty Princess Kundavai. The actress is stunning in the image wearing a red and green sari.

Sharing the poster, Trisha Krishnan captioned it as, "In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!.”

Based on Kalki's self-titled Tamil novel, which was serialised in the 1950s and has continued to be a runaway success ever since, the magnum opus features an ensemble star cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj.

In an earlier interview, Aishwarya Rai, who has already worked with Mani Ratnam on multiple projects, including Iruvar, Raavan, and Guru, discussed her thoughts about working with him once more. In an interview with Film Companion, the actress talked candidly about her time spent working with Ratnam and expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to be a part of his vision.

She said, “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning’. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling. And then of course the experience has been superlative as always and you work with a talent like him and the talent that he naturally brings together each and every time”.

“In the beginning, it was an absolute blessing for the student in me who was just right into cinema and getting to work with Mani Ratnam, I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity for someone who was beginning in film. Thereafter, I’m blessed that I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone like a director and a talent like Mani Ratnam over the years on so many more projects and memorable films and great learning experiences for me as a growing artist. And I keep saying growing because you continue to even now, even tomorrow with every experience. So, I am blessed that I’ve got the chance to work with Mani so many times," the actress shared.