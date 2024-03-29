This actress, who worked with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, was forced into prostitution, slept on streets, died due to…

This actress, who once worked with Rajinikanth, lost all her money, slept on streets.

The life of the actors does seem very glamorous and luxurious, however, the real face of the glamour industry is very different. Many actors who rise to fame in no time, sometimes fail to maintain the stardom and then go into oblivion. One such actress, who worked with superstars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, lost all her money and died in pain.

The actress we are talking about stopped getting work after a point of time despite working in some of the critically acclaimed and lost all her money which led to her sleeping on the streets. Not only this, it was also reported that she was forced into prostitution and no family member came for her help. She is none other than Nisha Noor.

Nisha Noor was a popular actress of the 80s, popularly known for her bold and glamorous roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films. She impressed the audience with her performance in films like Kalyana Agathigal, Iyer The Great, Tik Tik Tik and more. Apart from working with great directors like K. Balanchander, Visu, and Chandrashekhar, she also romances Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan on screen.

However, despite this, after getting several hits, the actress stopped getting work. She decided to quit films and was allegedly forced into prostitution by a producer. However, these rumours cannot be validated as she wasn't in touch with any of the industry people for the longest of time. She lost all her money and didn't even receive any support from her friends, relatives, or family during her Tough phase.

According to several media reports, the actress was later found sleeping on the streets outside a dargah and was in a very weak condition when Tamil NGO Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam rescued her. However, in 2007, Nisha died from AIDS-related complexities. The actress breathed her last in a painful and lonely death.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.