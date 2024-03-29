This actress, who worked with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, was forced into prostitution, slept on streets, died due to…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha to become richest star kid with Rs 250 crore bungalow? Here’s what we know

This singer was more popular than Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, filmmakers were afraid of him because..

Meet actor who used to earn Rs 300 per month, got divorced after son's tragic death, then remarried for sake of..

Meet farmer’s daughter who cracked UPSC exam twice by 24, became IAS officer, sister is IPS officer, her AIR was…

'Need to establish...': PM Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates discuss India's digital revolution

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zomato delivery man in tears as account allegedly blocked; company issues response

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha to become richest star kid with Rs 250 crore bungalow? Here’s what we know

This singer was more popular than Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, filmmakers were afraid of him because..

Health benefits of reducing salt intake

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders predicted playing XI vs RCB

Tips to control bad Cholesterol in one week

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha to become richest star kid with Rs 250 crore bungalow? Here’s what we know

This singer was more popular than Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand, filmmakers were afraid of him because..

Meet actor who used to earn Rs 300 per month, got divorced after son's tragic death, then remarried for sake of..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This actress, who worked with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, was forced into prostitution, slept on streets, died due to…

This actress, who once worked with Rajinikanth, lost all her money, slept on streets.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 12:41 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
South Indian actress Nisha Noor
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The life of the actors does seem very glamorous and luxurious, however, the real face of the glamour industry is very different. Many actors who rise to fame in no time, sometimes fail to maintain the stardom and then go into oblivion. One such actress, who worked with superstars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, lost all her money and died in pain. 

The actress we are talking about stopped getting work after a point of time despite working in some of the critically acclaimed and lost all her money which led to her sleeping on the streets. Not only this, it was also reported that she was forced into prostitution and no family member came for her help. She is none other than Nisha Noor. 

Nisha Noor was a popular actress of the 80s, popularly known for her bold and glamorous roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.  She impressed the audience with her performance in films like Kalyana Agathigal, Iyer The Great, Tik Tik Tik and more. Apart from working with great directors like K. Balanchander, Visu, and Chandrashekhar, she also romances Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan on screen. 

However, despite this, after getting several hits, the actress stopped getting work. She decided to quit films and was allegedly forced into prostitution by a producer. However, these rumours cannot be validated as she wasn't in touch with any of the industry people for the longest of time. She lost all her money and didn't even receive any support from her friends, relatives, or family during her Tough phase. 

According to several media reports, the actress was later found sleeping on the streets outside a dargah and was in a very weak condition when Tamil NGO Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam rescued her. However, in 2007, Nisha died from AIDS-related complexities. The actress breathed her last in a painful and lonely death.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'India not for beginners': Chennai auto driver ingeniously installs 'pipe' as DIY fan for summer relief

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha to become richest star kid with Rs 250 crore bungalow? Here’s what we know

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot in Telangana temple, official announcement expected soon: Report

Byju's gets a sigh of relief, NCLT refuses to defer EGM over rights issue

Meet Indian genius, who is youngest CEO, runs over 56 companies, he is from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement