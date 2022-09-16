The Ghost: Nagarjuna sparks sizzling chemistry with Sonal Chauhan in song Vegam

The Ghost

Akkineni Nagarjuna and creative director Praveen Sattaru’s The Ghost is an intense action thriller that has elements for families as well. The film’s theatrical trailer which has set expectations high has promised the film is going to be a commercial entertainer.

As promised, the makers released the first single from the film. This shows the romantic side of the movie. Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan relish the time together like no other body in the world. Nagarjuna looked super stylish and Sonal Chauhan is a hot chick. It’s pleasing to see the intimate romance and the sparkling chemistry.

Bharath and Saurab duo scored a soothing melody with a romantic feel all through. Singers Kapil Kapilan and Ramya Behara shared a good chemistry and were in good sync with the tune. Krishna Madineni strikes with his conversational style lyrics. It’s a perfect beginning for the musical promotions of the movie.

Watch lyrical video of Vegam

Mukesh G and Brahma Kadali are the cinematographer and art directors respectively. Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha choreographed the stunts. The movie that also features Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will hit the cinemas on October 5th (Dasara release).

In July, Nagarjuna himself presented the teaser for his forthcoming action film The Ghost amid considerable anticipation. The Killing Machine is a brief teaser that provides viewers with their first glimpse of Nagarjuna's enigmatic character from the movie and demonstrates his incredible sword-fighting prowess.

The teaser begins with a dark alleyway shot of Nagarjuna fighting three guys while facing his back to the camera. He takes out two swords, holding one in each hand, and attacks his many foes. He kills them all one by one in fairly gory combat that is well orchestrated. Then, when Nagarjuna grinned at the camera, the camera panned to reveal his face. There were no lines in any of the scenes. Recently, Nagarjuna impressed the audience with his brief cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva