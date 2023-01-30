Thalapathy 67: Vijay to officially reunite with Lokesh Kanagaraj for untitled film, fans hail their 'blockbuster combo'

Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj are reuniting for Thalapathy 67

The much-awaited announcement about Thalapathy Vijay’s next project – Thalapathy 67 – is finally here. On Monday evening, after several speculations and rumours, it was announced that the yet-untitled film will see Vijay reunite with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The filming of the project has begun but other details are still under wraps.

Director Lokesh shared a picture with the actor on his Twitter profile on Monday evening, writing, “Good evening guys! More than happy to join hands with @actorvijay na once again.” The picture showed Lokesh and Vijay bumping their bracelets in the manner of a fist bump. Reacting to the picture, many fans dubbed their collaboration a ‘blockbuster’. One wrote, “And the unprecedented hype begins from today!” Lokesh had previously directed Vijay in the 2021 hit Master.

Others wondered if the film would be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Lokesh has two films in his shared universe – Kaithi and Vikram, starring Karthi and Kamal Haasan respectively. Sequels to both are planned. There were rumours that Vijay will join the universe soon and this announcement has only added fuel to the fire.

BIGGG NEWS… VIJAY - LOKESH KANAGARAJ REUNITE… #Vijay and director #LokeshKanagaraj reunite for a fresh film project [#Thalapathy67]… Not titled yet… Produced by SS Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy… Filming has commenced. pic.twitter.com/6o0pn7ve3O January 30, 2023

A poster of the project was also shared with the working title. It revealed that the film has also been written by Lokesh and features musi by Anirudh. Sharing more details about the project, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Vijay and director #LokeshKanagaraj reunite for a fresh film project [#Thalapathy67]… Not titled yet… Produced by SS Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy… Filming has commenced.”

Vijay was most recently seen in the action masala film Varisu. The film, which released ahead of Pongal on January 11, has already earned over Rs 275 crore worldwide, becoming one of the actor’s highest-grossers ever. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj. Lokesh’s last film was last year’s Vikram, which grossed over Rs 400 crore.