Shahid Kapoor's Farzi secures top spot globally among Prime Video shows, Mira Rajput says 'you deserve the world'

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading role, the crime thriller show Farzi has garnered extremely positive reviews for its fast-paced narrative, incredible performances, and brilliant writing peppered with dark humour. The Prime Video original is created by Raj & DK, who also made Manoj Bajpayee-starrer spy thriller The Family Man for the same streaming platform.

Two weeks after its release on February 10, Farzi has ranked number 1 among the Prime Video shows globally, based on overall online engagement, as per the report by televisionstats.com. While Shahid and Vijay's show has secured the top position, other popular Prime Video shows featured on the list are Carnival Row, The Boys, The Lord of the Rings, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

Sharing a screenshot of this achievement, Kapoor took to his Instagram and wrote, "And then this happened. #farzi number 1 worldwide on @primevideo #micdrop". His wife Mira Rajput shared her excitement and commented, "Congratulations (two red heart emojis) Farzi on fire (multiple fire emojis) you deserve the world and more". The actor's mother Neliima Azeem also took to the comments section and added, "Congratulations to you and the whole team, great job. My heart is full brimming with joy, much deserved."

Shahid plays a con artist named Sunny who uses his artistic flair to make counterfeit notes. The eccentric cop Michael, essayed by Vijay, is on a mission to eliminate the problem of fake currency from the nation. Farzi revolved around the thrilling cat-and-mouse chase between the two.

The crime thriller also features an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Zakir Hussain, Raashii Khanna, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. The Raj & DK show is streaming now on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories.



