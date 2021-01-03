'Shaakuntalam': Filmmaker Gunasekhar ropes in Samantha Akkineni for pan-India project

Samantha Akkineni has announced her forthcoming film and she is set to headline a mythological story. The actor will be playing the role of Shakuntala in the film titled Shaakuntalam. It is set to be a pan-India project and directed by Gunasekar. Samantha posted a teaser announcement of the film on her social media pages and shared the excitement on the same. It was in October when Gunasekar announced the film and now he has finalised the lead actor.

While sharing the teaser, Samantha wrote on her Instagram page, "#Shaakuntalam #mythology @gunasekhar1, @neelima_guna, @gunaa_teamworks."

While Gunaa Teamworks wrote, "Welcome onboard @samantharuthprabhuoffl as our Shakuntala. #Shaakuntalam #EpicLoveStory #MythologyForMillennials @gunasekhar1 @neelima_guna #ManiSharma @gunaa_teamworks."

Gunasekar had announced Shaakuntalam on his Instagram page with a caption stating, "Before manifesting the spectacle of Narasimha Avatar on the silver screen in ‘Hiranyakashyapa’... Presenting to you a whimsical ‘Tale of Love’ from the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata..."

Earlier while talking about the film, a source had told Cinema Express, "The film tells the story of Shakuntala, daughter of the sage Vishwamitra and the apsara Menaka. The plot is based upon a love affair, the secret marriage, separation of imprecation and reunion of the immortal love of Dushyanta and Shakuntala."

The source added, "Gunasekhar approached Pooja Hegde for the female lead role, but things did not work out as the actor is apprehensive of playing a mother on-screen at this point in her career. So, he is on the lookout for another established actor, who can do justice to the character."