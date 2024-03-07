Sanjeeda Shaikh says being one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s heroines is 'big deal' for her: 'Heeramandi is the life of..'

Sanjeeda Shaikh opened up about being one of the leading actresses of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and being a part of his upcoming magnum opus Heermandi.

Sanjay Leela Bhanasli's debut OTT series, Heeramandi, is among the most-awaited tiles of the year. Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, who will soon be seen in the series along with Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and Richa Chadha, opened up about working with the director and being part of his magnum opus.

After a notable performance in Fighter earlier this year, Sanjeeda Shaikh will be seen Heeramandi, which is touted amongst the biggest projects of the year, Heeramandi is a passion project that has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement. Expressing her gratitude towards the opportunity to work with one of the most renowned filmmakers in the nation, Sanjeeda opened up about her thoughts on collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sanjeeda Shaikh says, “Building a dream adds beauty to our lives, I had built a dream and today it has turned into reality. I’m sure everyone who comes to this city of dreams, at least once in their life wishes to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, now when I am sharing the platform as one of his leading ladies, it’s a big deal for me. I’m just honoured to be a part of Heeramandi. This is an incredible platform for me, the entire team of the show is extremely special and I’m sure Heeramandi is the life of everyone involved in the project.”

Earlier last month, the makers of Heeramandi launched the first look teaser of the show offering a glimpse into the grandeur and beauty of the epic period drama, piquing the excitement and curiosity for the show. Recently at the slate launch event for Netflix, new character posters from the show were launched digging further into the world of the Heeramandi. The much-awaited series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, will stream on Netflix.