Sajiid Khan couldn't believe Amitabh Bachchan & Shatrughan Sinha came together for 'Yaaron Ki Baarat'

Couldn't believe Big B-Sinha came together for our show: Sajid

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha have come together for a talk show Yaaron Ki Baarat and host Sajid Khan reveals he was nervous while doing this opening episode.

Bachchan and Sinha will be seen on screen after 35 years, and first time after their rumoured riff. The two were last seen in 1980 release Dostana. "We couldn't believe they (Bachchan and Sinha) are coming together on the show. We knew they are coming on the show, we knew what time they are coming, rather when they were in their vanity van till then also we couldn't believe they have come on our show," Sajid told reporters.

"We spoke and had discussion with them. We did no rehearsal with them before the show. We were nervous (to do the show)," he said.

Usually one often comes across reports of two actresses not getting along well. So when asked about the same, Sajid says, "Among actresses it's true that they can't be best friends, I am kidding. I think in Bollywood there are more male friendship than female."

Yaaron Ki Baarat is said to be light-hearted chat show celebrating 'filmi' friendships with fun and games. It will be hosted by Sajid and actor Riteish Deshmukh. According to Sajid, it was he who recommended Riteish's name as his co-host for the show. "I suggested Riteish's name and I told the team to check his availability. When I met Riteish with Essel Vision team he agreed immediately to do the show. Even Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) agreed within seconds to appear on the show with Shatruji (Shatrughan Sinha)," Sajid added.

Sajid also said his humour was earlier sarcastic but over the years his style has changed. "For me then and even today audience is king. I think there are lots of other ways to make people laugh than just putting someone down. I don't think I will walk on that path," Sajid said.

Yaaron Ki Baarat will go on air from October 8 on Zee TV. Actress Parineeti Chopra and tennis player Sania Mirza will also appear on the show.