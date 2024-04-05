Rashmika Mandanna reveals worst thing about 'rocket' Vijay Deverakonda: 'He is just too...'

Rashmika Mandanna talks about Vijay Deverakonda's best and worst things.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's onscreen pair in films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam was much loved by the audience and now they both are rumoured to be dating. Amid this, the actress recently talked about the best and the worst things in Vijay Deverakonda in a podcast.

Rashmika Mandanna recently appeared in Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter With Neha. During the show, the actress was asked about the best and worst things in Vijay Deverakonda, to which she stated that she finds everything easy with him because of similar thinking and perspective and called his workaholic nature the bad thing in him.

The actress said, "The best thing would be both come from a middle-class family. So, the thinking and perspectives are alike, which makes things easy. The worst thing about him is he is just too serious all the time. He is always like work, work, work… he is just like a rocket."

She further revealed a special nickname for Vijay Deverakonda and said, "I call him Viju." Not only this, when asked about what alternative career would best suit him, the actress said that he would do best at a call center because he is always on his phone and can also work as a therapist because he gives the best career advice.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star has finally been released in theatres and the actor is seen sharing the screen with Mrunal Thakur. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie with Allu Arjun titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. Helmed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and is set to release in theatres on August 15. The film will be clashing with Rohit Shetty's Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff-starrer Singham Again.

