Twitter
Headlines

Tata Group crosses market cap of Rs 3020000 crore, now bigger than economies of Pakistan, Ukraine and…

Akhilesh Yadav sets condition for Congress, says will join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra after decision on seat sharing

Meet man who worked as daily wage labourer for Rs 10, cracked UPSC after eight attempts, secured AIR...

This Indian king used to wear clothes made of gold, the nails of artisans were cut like....

Ram Charan to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Buchi Babu Sana's next, confirms Boney Kapoor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Group crosses market cap of Rs 3020000 crore, now bigger than economies of Pakistan, Ukraine and…

Meet man who worked as daily wage labourer for Rs 10, cracked UPSC after eight attempts, secured AIR...

Ram Charan to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Buchi Babu Sana's next, confirms Boney Kapoor

9 popular Hindi TV shows based on novels 

 6 reasons for decline of Mughal Empire in India

10 Miss India winners who became popular Bollywood actresses

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

Ram Charan to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Buchi Babu Sana's next, confirms Boney Kapoor

Ram Charan to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Buchi Babu Sana's next, confirms Boney Kapoor

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan title song: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s bromance, swag win hearts, fans call them deadly combo

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Ram Charan to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Buchi Babu Sana's next, confirms Boney Kapoor

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in Babu Sana's upcoming film Uppena.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Boney Kapoor recently confirmed in an interview that Janhvi Kapoor has signed her second Telugu movie. He mentioned that she would be sharing the screen space with Ram Charan in a film directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who directed the movie Uppena.

While speaking to iDream Media, Boney revealed that Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming for Koratala Siva’s Devara with Jr NTR. Boney Kapoor expressed, "My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr NTR. She’s loving every bit of the day she spends on sets here. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. These two boys are doing very well. She has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same.”

Boney Kapoor has worked on many projects in Hyderabad and talked about how the city has changed over the years, he also shared that he once thought about buying a house in Hyderabad for Sridevi, but now he doesn't feel like doing it anymore. "I’ve shot 12 of my films in Hyderabad, back then it was a growing city. When I came back after a few years, the whole city had changed. I used to drive myself around, now I need someone local to guide me. I wanted to buy a house in Hyderabad for my wife because she worked a lot here. I remember we used to relish a lot of Andhra khaana (food) whenever we were here. Now, I don’t have the heart to."

Janhvi Kapoor has upcoming projects not only in Telugu with Jr NTR and Ram Charan but also in Tamil alongside Suriya. In Hindi, she will be seen in "Mr and Mrs Mahi" and "Ulajh." The official announcement for Ram Charan's next project is still pending from the makers.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Virat Kohli in elite list, becomes first Indian batter in six years to…

Not Akshay Kumar, but this Hollywood star was Shankar’s first choice to play antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0

Meet actress whose father got married at 70, she changed religion for love, quit acting after 3-4 flop films, is now..

Jharkhand cabinet expansion: 8 to 12 MLAs unhappy over portfolio, reach Delhi

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience moderate rainfall, check forecast for other states

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Teddy Day 2024: 5 Bollywood films in which teddy bears played important role

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE