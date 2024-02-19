Ram Charan to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Buchi Babu Sana's next, confirms Boney Kapoor

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together in Babu Sana's upcoming film Uppena.

Boney Kapoor recently confirmed in an interview that Janhvi Kapoor has signed her second Telugu movie. He mentioned that she would be sharing the screen space with Ram Charan in a film directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who directed the movie Uppena.

While speaking to iDream Media, Boney revealed that Janhvi Kapoor is currently filming for Koratala Siva’s Devara with Jr NTR. Boney Kapoor expressed, "My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr NTR. She’s loving every bit of the day she spends on sets here. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. These two boys are doing very well. She has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same.”

Boney Kapoor has worked on many projects in Hyderabad and talked about how the city has changed over the years, he also shared that he once thought about buying a house in Hyderabad for Sridevi, but now he doesn't feel like doing it anymore. "I’ve shot 12 of my films in Hyderabad, back then it was a growing city. When I came back after a few years, the whole city had changed. I used to drive myself around, now I need someone local to guide me. I wanted to buy a house in Hyderabad for my wife because she worked a lot here. I remember we used to relish a lot of Andhra khaana (food) whenever we were here. Now, I don’t have the heart to."

Janhvi Kapoor has upcoming projects not only in Telugu with Jr NTR and Ram Charan but also in Tamil alongside Suriya. In Hindi, she will be seen in "Mr and Mrs Mahi" and "Ulajh." The official announcement for Ram Charan's next project is still pending from the makers.