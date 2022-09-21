Raju Srivastava death: All you need to know about late comedian's political career

Raju Srivastava/Twitter

Famous comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to the AIIMS Hospital, New Delhi after he collapsed while working out at a gym last month, passed away at the age of 58 on Wednesday, September 21. Raju's demise has shocked his fans across the nation who are pouring in tributes for the late comedian on social media.

Born Satya Prakash Srivastava in 1963, let's take a look at the brief political career of Raju Srivastava. In 2012, the comedian hailing from Kidwai Nagar in Kanpur had campaigned for Congress MLA Ajay Kapoor in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly elections that year. The politician ended up winning the seat for the third time with the help of the late comedian.

Seeing his political interest a year earlier, in February 2013, Akhilesh Yadav, the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh fielded the stand-up comedian from the Kanpur constituency for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on the Samajwadi Party ticket. However, things took a turn next year.

In March 2014, Raju returned the Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha ticket to contest from the Kanpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh saying he was not getting enough support from the local units of the ruling party, and a few days later, joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per IANS, the late comedian had then said, "BJP is the future of Indian politics. I think the country has given 60 years to Congress. We must now give the 61st year to Narendra Modi. Samajwadi Party lacks discipline and I believe I was not supported equally in the party."



After Narendra Modi won the historic 2014 national elections and became India's Prime Minister, he nominated Raju Srivastava for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan which the Union Government launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, i.e. Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2.

Since then, the late comedian actively participated in cleanliness drives across different cities and even promoted the country-wide Clean India campaign through his comedy shows, music videos, and television commercials.