Raju Srivastava death: Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bollywood movies featuring late comedian

The iconic comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 in Delhi on September 21 after he had suffered a heart attack last month. Raju's impeccable stand-up acts are well, and he is among the ones who made the early 2000s comical with his stint with television shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and Comedy Cirkus. Here is the list of Bollywood movies that featured the late comedian in a brief but effective role. (All images: Twitter)
1. Maine Pyar Kiya
Salman Khan, Bhagyashree starrer 1989 blockbuster hit Maine Pyar Kiya also gave Raju the golden chance to showcase his comic timing. Raju played a sidekick to the baddie Deep Dhillon, and he did get noticed even in a brief role.
2. Baazigar
Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Kajol starrer Bazzigar was another film where Raju was seen in a blink-and-miss appearance. In the film, Raju played the classmate of Shilpa Shetty.
3. Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya
Here's another example where Raju stole the limelight, that too from an artist like Govinda. The comedian made a brief appearance as a goon in the 2002 laugh-riot.
4. Journey Bombay to Goa
Here's one film that gave Raju the full opportunity to shine. The 2007 comedy featured him along with Sunil Pal and other stand-up comedians.
5. Bhavnao Ko Samjho
After Journey Bombay To Goa, the troupe of Raju and other stand-up comedians were seen in another comic film Bhavnao Ko Samjho (2010). However, the film didn't find its audience at the box office.
6. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
The late comedian played the character of Shambhu in the 2003 romantic comedy Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan in the leading roles.