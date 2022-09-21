Raju Srivastava dies at 58, netizens call it a 'dark day for comedy world'

Raju Srivastava/Twitter

Raju Srivastava dies: Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital, about six weeks ago, passed away on Wednesday, according to his family. He was 58. Raju Srivastava was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym. Raju underwent an angioplasty the same day. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness.

"I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Dipoo Srivastava told PTI.

Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am, according to hospital sources.

READ: Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58

The tragic news has left fans shocked and inconsolable. Many even took to Twitter to pray for the departed soul and pay their tributes to the comedian.

Check out some tweets below:

Dark day for comedy world!

राजू श्रीवास्तव has passed away. He breathed his last at AIIMS Hospital.



No one can match the humor level of #rajusrivastava. No double meaning jokes, no derogatory words. He was the best.

Rest In Peace.

Om Shanti

RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/cSJq0vcjzt — Ashutosh Sharma (@AshutosSharma25) September 21, 2022

RIP #RajuSrivastava .. Legend in the field of Stand Up comedy.. My favorite of all time.. Om Shanti Gajodhar Bhaiya

He passed away in AIIMS, Delhi.

#राजू_श्रीवास्तव #गजोधर #OmShanti #rajusrivastava ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/PI5xpfsuZ5 September 21, 2022

We will miss you @iRajuSrivastava!



You made the nation believe that stand up comedy can also be a profession.



May you now make heaven a happier place. #राजू_श्रीवास्तव #RajuSrivastav Ohm Shanti! pic.twitter.com/404O70mncJ — nitin singh (@SinghNitn) September 21, 2022

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, the comedian tasted unparalleled success after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2005).

Raju Srivastava had also featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.

He was the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.