Raju Srivastava dies at 58, netizens call it a 'dark day for comedy world'

Raju Srivastava dies: Comedian was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

Raju Srivastava/Twitter

Raju Srivastava dies: Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital, about six weeks ago, passed away on Wednesday, according to his family. He was 58. Raju Srivastava was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym. Raju underwent an angioplasty the same day. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness.

"I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Dipoo Srivastava told PTI.

Raju Srivastava was declared dead at 10.20 am, according to hospital sources.

The tragic news has left fans shocked and inconsolable. Many even took to Twitter to pray for the departed soul and pay their tributes to the comedian.

Check out some tweets below:

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, the comedian tasted unparalleled success after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2005).

Raju Srivastava had also featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.

He was the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

 

