Headlines

Raghav Mathur calls his track Chingari an ode to hip-hop, shares why he collaborated with rapper Divine | Exclusive

Meet man who once begged to make ends meet, washed clothes of others, did odd jobs, now owns a company worth Rs...

Kartik Aaryan to reunite with ex for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Report

Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew and her successor to lead BSP?

Triptii Dimri reveals her parents' reaction to intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'They said you...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raghav Mathur calls his track Chingari an ode to hip-hop, shares why he collaborated with rapper Divine | Exclusive

Meet man who once begged to make ends meet, washed clothes of others, did odd jobs, now owns a company worth Rs...

Kartik Aaryan to reunite with ex for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Report

10 Breathtaking NASA photos of all time

10 Most popular vegetarian dishes of India

Safe ways to boost Vitamin D in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Kartik Aaryan to reunite with ex for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Report

Triptii Dimri reveals her parents' reaction to intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'They said you...'

Raveena Tandon slammed for liking post trolling Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's acting in The Archies: 'Her daughter...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Raghav Mathur calls his track Chingari an ode to hip-hop, shares why he collaborated with rapper Divine | Exclusive

In an exclusive interview, Raghav Mathur talks about his latest track Chingari. The song, for which he collaborated with Divine, also samples a couple of lines from Kishore Kumar’s song Aadmi Jo Kehta Hai from Amitabh Bachchan's 1974 film Majboor.

article-main
Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Raghav Mathur, the celebrated Indipop sensation from the 2000s, has dropped the party track of the season with his new single Chingari, for which he has also collaborated with the famous rapper Divine. In an exclusive interview with DNA, the Canadian born singer talked about his latest track and called it his ode to hip-hop.

Sharing his thought behind his latest track, Raghav said, "Chingari is an ode to hip hop. When I was in the high school and even before that, hip hop was the most influential art form. When my first album came out Storyteller in 2004, there were some guest rappers featured on it Kardinal Offishall, Jahaziel and Iceberg Slimm, I never could have imagined that time that hip hop would become one of the biggest genres in India as well and 20 years down the road there would be Indian artists that I could work with."

"A few years ago, I also did a record where Abhishek Bachchan rapped on it. Rap, hip hop is such a huge part of my career that I wanted to have a record that was kind of an ode to it, and I couldn't think of doing that than with Chingari, the sound of which is kind of like Dr. Dre meets OP Nayyar", the Angel Eyes, and Teri Baaton Mein singer further added.

Raghav also revealed why he chose to collaborate with the rapper Divine (whose real name is Vivian Wilson Fernandes) for chingari as he stated, "Divine had reached out to me during Covid because he had a song called Mirchi and he wanted me to be on that record, and it never happened, but we stayed in touch since then. I think he has been heavily influential not just in India, but all of Asia in terms of what hip-hop means and how the rest of the world views it. So, to take that friendship and him wanting to work with me on a record and me wanting to work with him on a record, it was just a matter of time before we found the right way."

In Chingari, Raghav has also sampled a couple of lines from Kishore Kumar’s song Aadmi Jo Kehta Hai from the 1974 film Majboor, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, and Pran. When we asked him about why he chose a less popular Kishore and Amitabh track, he said, "That's Mushtaq, our producer. For me, it was a nice juxtposition as Desperado has Mohammed Rafi's Chura Liya Hai Tumne, which is among the most famous Indian songs of all time, and now we have taken this less famous song. We haven't even taken the main hook of the song, its from verse two. Until Desperado, I had only sampled female voices and now, I have sampled Rafi and Kishore. The best way I could put it is that old hip-hop records in the 90s sampled stuff from the Frank Sinatra era. So, Chingari has that similar kind of feel from our years."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga mobbed, gets stuck in parking lot in US

Type 1 diabetes: How diet, lifestyle changes help to control diabetes?

Animal actor Siddhant Karnick says Ranbir Kapoor's character is 'toxic but entertaining': We have no responsibility....

WPL 2024 auction: Ex-India cricketer picks 2 'multi-dimensional players' who can spark bidding wars

Meet Indian who earns Rs 2 lakh daily, but wants to quit high-paying job in US due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE