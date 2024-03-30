‘Raat ko daaru peeke...’: Kunal Kamra says he won't apologise for 'abusing' Salman Khan

Kunal Kamra was seen 'abusing' Salman Khan during his stand-up comedy show.

Kunal Kamra, who has been making headlines for 'abusing' Salman Khan during his stand-up show, took to Twitter and said that he won't apologise for it. During his show, he said, "Everyone says we must not joke on Salman Khan. He goes around slapping women, but we can't crack a joke on him?"

He mimicked the actor and said, "I got an offer to visit Ambani’s OTT and take a moral lesson from Salman Khan. Every Saturday, Salman Khan will come and tell you how to become a better person. Aap ko chu***a kahenge hum, sir. There was a time when comedians were scared of Salman. Phir Modi ji aaye toh dekha Salman Khan ki g***d phati padi hai. Why should we be scared of him then? Raat ko daaru pee ke phone karega toh thik hai, hum bhi 2-3 drink laga ke utha lenge."

I am not a flying bird or a stationary footpath & I don’t apologies for jokes anymore… https://t.co/TjSAlb1bUd — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 29, 2024

After the video of him went viral, netizens slammed him for abusing the actor in the name of comedy. As per reports Salman Khan is filing a defamation case against him. KRK took to Twitter and wrote, "According to reports @BeingSalmanKhan is filing defamation case against @kunalkamra88 for abusing him. Kunal is doing only comedy So Salman shouldn’t get angry."

Reacting to the tweet, Kunal wrote, "I am not a flying bird or a stationary footpath & I don’t apologies for jokes anymore…," he said on X. In no time, his tweet went viral and netizens started commenting on it.

One of the social media users worte, "Kunal kamra ke paas jokes nahi hote lekin phir bhi khud ko comedian kehta hai." The second one said, "First learn the difference between jokes and abuse. What can I expect from a person who has done a quote tweet of maha namuna krk." The third one said, "U make jokes at him and make people laugh while he is laughing at your bank acc and yeah no need for apologies hai kon tu mostly log tujhe ab isliye jante hai kyuki tune salman khan ko gali de."