Punjabi singer-lyricist Jaani Johan gets injured in road accident after his SUV flips, taken to hospital

Jaani Johan

Famous Punjabi singer-lyricist Jaani Johan and two others got injured in a road accident on Tuesday evening, after their SUV was hit by another vehicle at Sector 88 of Mohali, Punjab. When it comes to the reason behind the accident, Police said that prima facie signal jumping at the red light appears to be the cause of the collision between the SUV and a Ford Figo.

The official further added that the collision was so powerful, that the cars flipped thrice. However, the airbags of both vehicles saved lives. The 33-year-old lyricist and the other two occupants were taken to a private hospital in Mohali. On the other side, passengers of the other vehicle received minor injuries. As per the report of IANS, the singer suffered injuries on his neck and back. Jaani and his friend were sitting in the back seat, while the driver was on the wheel of a Toyota Fortuner.

As soon as the accident took place, several photos and videos from the crash site were uploaded to social media, and it went viral instantly. Fans of Jaani are keeping a close watch and sharing every update related to him on Twitter. A user asserted, "Update: Jaani Paaji is doing fine. Wishing him the best health and a speedy recovery."

Here's the tweet

Update: Jaani Paaji is doing fine. Wishing him best health and a speedy recovery #Jaani pic.twitter.com/mSuNrV0YJ4 July 19, 2022

Jaani is a popular singer, composer and songwriter in Punjab and Bollywood. His hit songs include Titliyaan, Pachtaoge, Naah, Filhaal, Filhaal2 Mohabbat. He frequently collaborated with B Praak, Hardy Sandhu, Jassie Gill, and Diljit Dosanjh.

(With inputs from IANS)