Prithviraj Sukumaran tests COVID-19 negative on Antigen

About a week back, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the news on his social media pages of being tested positive for coronavirus. The actor who had resumed work was shooting for his forthcoming film, Jana Gana Mana and the results of the test came positive for him. Now after a week of isolation, Prithviraj underwent antigen test and it has come negative. However, the Lucifer helmer will be continuing with his isolation for a week ahead.

Prithviraj shared his medical report on his Instagram page and wrote, "Tested negative on the Antigen test today. Will still be continuing to isolate for one more week to be doubly sure. Once again, thanks to everyone who reached out and expressed care and concern."

Check it out below:

While sharing a statement on being COVID-19 positive, Prithviraj had penned, "Hello everyone! I've been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's 'Jana Gana Mana' since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to COVID regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated."

He also wrote, "Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I'm asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested."

Earlier, Prithviraj was stuck in Jordan where he was shooting for Aadujeevitham when the coronavirus lockdown was announced in India.