Prithviraj Sukumaran says Salaar's clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki doesn't bother him: 'Do all you can...'

Prithviraj opened up about Salaar's clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and said it doesn’t bother him.

Prabhas’ Salaar, one the most awaited and much-anticipated films of the year, has finally hit the theatres today, on December 22, Friday. The film is doing well, fans are celebrating Prashanth Neel’s film starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles like a festival.

On December 21, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was also released. Meanwhile, Prithviraj opened up about the clash and said it doesn’t bother him. While speaking to India Today, the actor said, “No, it [the clash] doesn’t [bother me] because I treat my successes and failures the same way. I walk away from it. There will be lessons that you will learn from both. Learn those, don’t let them go and then walk away from it."

He added, “I am a staunch believer in giving my 120 percent to every film I do. Do all you can for the film, and come that Friday, walk away from it.”

In a recent interview, while Prashanth acknowledged that Prabhas has had a difficult run at the box office with his recent releases Adipurush and Radhe Shyam, he said a star can always bounce back after a hit film. In 2022, Radhe Shyam was a disaster as it earned Rs 104.40 crore net in India against its budget of Rs 300 crore. Released earlier this year, Adipurush was also a massive flop as it only earned Rs 288.15 crore net in India against its budget of Rs 600 crore, which makes it the most expensive Indian film.

"Prabhas is a big star. After Baahubali, he became the biggest star. People are not going to forget something like that. Stars have always been stars; they can have one flop or 20 flops, they just need to give one hit. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan showed us that a star is always a star, there’s no denying that", Neel told PTI.

After a string of failures, Shah Rukh made a massive comeback this year with Pathaan and Jawan, both grossing more than Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. And now, his third release of the year Dunki will clash at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth's Salaar. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy drama has released in cinemas a day earlier on Decemer 21.