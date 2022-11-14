Prince OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan starrer comedy film

Prince/File photo

Starring Sivakarthikeyan as Anbu, the Tamil romantic comedy Prince was released in the theatres on October 21 before the Diwali weekend. The film received mixed to negative reviews from the audience and the critics. While a majority of them called the film senseless, some moviegoers lapped up its farcical humour.

Now, a month and four days after its theatrical release, Prince will have its digital premiere on November 25 on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT giant shared the streaming details of the film on its official social media handles on Monday, November 14, as it wrote, "Bimbilikki Pilapi #Prince streaming on #Disneyplushotstar from 25th November".

The film's plot revolves around how Sivakarthikeyan's character as a teacher wins over his lady love of a British teacher, essayed by Maria Riaboshapka, who teaches in the same school when the entire village goes against him saying that he is betraying his own country in comical situations.

Prince is directed by Anudeep KV who gained immense fame after his Telugu comedy-drama Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, became a blockbuster success last year. Made on a meager budget of around Rs 4 crore, the film became a blockbuster success earning Rs 70 crore at the worldwide box office.

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer was a commercial failure at the box office as it clashed with Karthi starrer spy thriller Sardar which earned just above Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. Sardar's OTT release was recently announced on the video streaming platform aha on November 18.



Coming back to Prince, it is Sivakarthikeyan's second theatrical release this year after the coming-of-age comedy-drama Don was released in May. Helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi in his directorial debut, the film was a blockbuster success as it crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office.