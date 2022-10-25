Prince box office collection day 4: Sivakarthikeyan starrer comedy records huge drop, mints Rs 4.50 crore on Diwali

Prince/Twitter

Sivakarthikeyan starrer romantic comedy Prince clashed with Karthi starrer spy thriller Sardar on Friday, October 21. While the former opened better than the latter at the box office, Prince is now facing tough competition from Sardar. Karthi's film received better reviews from the audience and the critics and now, the same is being reflected in the box office figures for both the films.

According to the entertainment tracking website BoxOfficeWorldWide.com, Prince recorded a massive drop on its fourth day, i.e. Diwali seeing the lowest earnings of Rs 4.50 crore on Monday after collecting Rs 6.50 crore, Rs 5.25 crore, and Rs 4.75 crore on its first three days.

On the other hand, Sardar collected Rs 6 crore on its first day of release and has been showing a continuous upward trend in its box office numbers collecting Rs 7 crore, Rs 8 crore, and Rs 10.25 crore in the next three days, as per the same portal. This takes the total four-day collections of Prince and Sardar to Rs 21 crore and Rs 31.25 crore respectively.



Prince is Sivakarthikeyan's second theatrical release this year after the coming-of-age comedy-drama Don was released in May. Helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi in his directorial debut, the film was a blockbuster success as it reportedly crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Prince is directed by Anudeep KV, who gained immense fame after his Telugu comedy-drama Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, became a blockbuster success last year. Made on a meager budget of around Rs 4 crore, the film became a blockbuster success earning Rs 70 crore at the worldwide box office.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Prince also stars Maria Ryaboshapka, Sathyaraj, Premgi Amaran, Sathish Krishnan, Anandaraj, and Subbu Panchu in pivotal roles.