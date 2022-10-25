Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Prince box office collection day 4: Sivakarthikeyan starrer comedy records huge drop, mints Rs 4.50 crore on Diwali

Karthi starrer spy thriller Sardar has raced ahead of Sivakarthikeyan's comedy Prince. Here's how the two films performed on the Diwali holiday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 04:28 PM IST

Prince box office collection day 4: Sivakarthikeyan starrer comedy records huge drop, mints Rs 4.50 crore on Diwali
Prince/Twitter

Sivakarthikeyan starrer romantic comedy Prince clashed with Karthi starrer spy thriller Sardar on Friday, October 21. While the former opened better than the latter at the box office, Prince is now facing tough competition from Sardar. Karthi's film received better reviews from the audience and the critics and now, the same is being reflected in the box office figures for both the films.

According to the entertainment tracking website BoxOfficeWorldWide.com, Prince recorded a massive drop on its fourth day, i.e. Diwali seeing the lowest earnings of Rs 4.50 crore on Monday after collecting Rs 6.50 crore, Rs 5.25 crore, and Rs 4.75 crore on its first three days.

On the other hand, Sardar collected Rs 6 crore on its first day of release and has been showing a continuous upward trend in its box office numbers collecting Rs 7 crore, Rs 8 crore, and Rs 10.25 crore in the next three days, as per the same portal. This takes the total four-day collections of Prince and Sardar to Rs 21 crore and Rs 31.25 crore respectively.

READ | Prince box office collection day 3: Sivakarthikeyan's romantic comedy likely to earn Rs 16.85 crore in opening weekend

Prince is Sivakarthikeyan's second theatrical release this year after the coming-of-age comedy-drama Don was released in May. Helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi in his directorial debut, the film was a blockbuster success as it reportedly crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Prince is directed by Anudeep KV, who gained immense fame after his Telugu comedy-drama Jathi Ratnalu starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, became a blockbuster success last year. Made on a meager budget of around Rs 4 crore, the film became a blockbuster success earning Rs 70 crore at the worldwide box office.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Prince also stars Maria Ryaboshapka, Sathyaraj, Premgi Amaran, Sathish Krishnan, Anandaraj, and Subbu Panchu in pivotal roles.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look
Delhi: Vehicle owners without PUC certificate may face suspension of RC
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pollution update: Delhi, Noida's air quality index crosses 'very poor' mark
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.