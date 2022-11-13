Sardar OTT release: When, where to watch Karthi starrer spy thriller

Sardar/File photo

Featuring Karthi in the double roles of an ex-RAW officer Chandrabose aka Sardar and his son Vijaya Prakash as a police inspector, the Tamil language spy thriller Sardar was released in the theaters on October 21 before the extended Diwali weekend and turned out to be a critical and commercial success.

Now, within a month, the film is ready for its digital premiere on the OTT platform aha as the P. S. Mithran's directorial will be available on the streaming platform from November 18. Announcing the same, the social media handle of aha wrote, "Trending cop trending the charts across town. Are you excited to watch the Biggest Action Blockbuster #SardarOnAHA ? Premieres Nov18".

After the film's huge success, the actor and the director announced Sardar 2 at the success meet on October 25 in Chennai. The makers also unveiled the announcement teaser for the sequel, which went viral on YouTube instantly. Along with Sardar, Sivakarthikeyan starrer comedy Prince was also released in the theatres but failed to leave a mark at the box office.



Sardar is Karthi's third theatrical release this year with an added voiceover role in Kamal Haasan's actioner Vikram. The actor was first seen in the masala film Viruman, which hit the theatres in August and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year with a collection of around Rs 60 crore.

Before Sardar, Karthi was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 portraying the character of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. The film has earned more than Rs 450 crore at the box office. Along with Karthi, the multi-starrer also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha among others.