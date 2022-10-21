Sardar Twitter review: Moviegoers call Karthi starrer spy thriller 'blockbuster Diwali release'

Sardar-Karthi/Twitter

The Tamil language spy thriller Sardar, featuring Karthi in the dual roles of an ex-RAW officer Chandrabose aka Sardar, and a cop Vijaya Prakash, has been released in the theatres on Friday, October 21. The film, which also features Raashii Khanna and Chunky Panday, has opened to a thunderous response at the box office with moviegoers calling it a 'blockbuster Diwali release'.

The audiences, who rushed to the theatres to see the first show of Karthi starrer Sardar on the first day of its theatrical release, shared their opinions on Twitter. One user wrote, "#Sardar Diwali Winner", while another Twitter user wrote, "#Sardar - Blockbuster 3rd in a row for #Karthi! 2022 will be the most memorable year for him!".

Sharing his detailed review, a Twitter user wrote, "#Sardar Review POSITIVES: 1. #Karthi & Dual Roles Characterisation 2. Some Casting 3. Music & BGM 4. Direction NEGATIVES: 1. Some Lags 2. Little Lengthy (Could have been trimmed for 10-15 mins) Overall, #Sardarmovie is another success for #Karthi in 2022".

Overall, #Sardarmovie is another success for #Karthi in 2022 #SardarReview pic.twitter.com/Gx4ERBoFjm — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) October 21, 2022

On the morning of his film's release, the Kaatru Veliyidai star took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote, "#Sardar releasing worldwide in theatres today! One of my most ambitious films which is an ode to unsung heroes. Need all your love!" and shared the PS Mithran directed film's posters.

#Sardar releasing worldwide in theatres today! One of my most ambitious films which is an ode to unsung heroes. Need all your love! @Psmithran @lakku76 pic.twitter.com/QIkBbyf5zS October 21, 2022

Before Sardar, Karthi was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 portraying the character of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. The film has earned more than Rs 450 crore at the box office. Along with Karthi, the multi-starrer also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha among others. And before the historical epic, Karthi headlined the masala film Viruman released in August 2022, which also turned out to be a commercial success.