Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend

Here are some of the biggest box-office clashes that have happened in Tamil cinema during the festive weekend of Diwali over the years.

  • Aman Wadhwa
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 23, 2022, 01:52 PM IST

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India, and Kollywood aka the Tamil cinema finds this as the perfect occasion to release its films to attract the maximum number of moviegoers to the theaters. From Prince and Sardar clashing this year to Bigil and Kaithi releasing on the same date two years before, here are some of the biggest Kollywood box office clashes during the Diwali weekend. (All images: Twitter)

1. Prince vs Sardar

Prince vs Sardar
1/5

Sivakarthikeyan starrer romantic comedy Prince and Karthi starrer spy thriller Sardar have been released on October 21 this year. Both films received good reviews and had a decent start at the box office. As of now, Prince is slightly ahead of Sardar, but the latter is picking up momentum too.

2. Bigil vs Kaithi

Bigil vs Kaithi
2/5

In 2019, Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil and Karthi's Kaithi were released during the Diwali weekend. While the former emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year, the latter gave birth to Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe with its sequel Vikram starring Kamal Haasan releasing this year.

3. Kodi vs Kaashmora

Kodi vs Kaashmora
3/5

Dhanush and Karthi clashed with each other in the 2016 Diwali weekend when their respective films, a political action thriller Kodi and the horror masala film Kaashmora were released. Both films, which hit theatres two days before Diwali, feature the leading heroes playing double roles.

4. Vedalam vs Thoongaa Vanam

Vedalam vs Thoongaa Vanam
4/5

The two of the biggest superstars, Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan had their films released during the Diwali weekend in 2015. Ajith's actioner Vedalam was highly successful, while Haasan's action thriller Thoongaa Vanam, a remake of the French film Sleepless Night, was a critical success. 

5. Thuppakki vs Podaa Podi

Thuppakki vs Podaa Podi
5/5

Vijay's action-thriller Thuppakki and Silambarasan TR starrer musical romantic film Podaa Podi were released on Diwali day in 2012. The first one proved to be a huge blockbuster, but the second one failed to leave its mark at the box office. Thuppakki was remade in Hindi as Akshay Kumar's Holiday in 2014.

