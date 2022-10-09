Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection day 8: Mani Ratnam’s historical epic collects Rs 324 crore worldwide

File photo

Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I, also known as Ponniyin Selvan, continues to set box office records. The reviews too of the megahit film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj are excellent. Talking about the box office collection, the film as of now has minted Rs 324 crore globally.

Taking to Instagram trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan wrote, “#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office Week 1 - ₹ 308.59 cr, Week 2, Day 1 - ₹ 15.47 cr, Total - ₹ 324.06 cr, #PonniyinSelvan1.”

#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 308.59 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 15.47 cr

Total - ₹ 324.06 cr#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 8, 2022

The movie made Rs 300 crore at the global box office in just 5 days after its release.

For the unversed, the dairy brand Amul, known for its quirky topicals, has now come up with a topical based on the Tamil film with Aishwarya, Trisha, Vikram, and Karthi's characters made in doodle style with these words imprinted - "Get your Mani's worth!" and called the film 'Masterpiece'. Along with the same, Amul's social media handles captioned the photo, "#Amul Topical: Epic film, by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan released!".

While netizens expressed their love for the topical, a few of them also pointed out that it left out the titular character played by Jayam Ravi, who plays the youngest Chola prince named Arunmozhi Varman

Based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas, historical epic fiction is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, brilliant performances, captivating plot, and massive star cast. The theaters are running packed shows since its worldwide release on September 30.

Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.