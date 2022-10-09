Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection day 8: Mani Ratnam’s historical epic collects Rs 324 crore worldwide

Talking about the box office collection of Ponniyin Selvan, the film as of now has minted Rs 324 crore globally.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 06:46 AM IST

Ponniyin Selvan 1 box office collection day 8: Mani Ratnam’s historical epic collects Rs 324 crore worldwide
File photo

Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I, also known as Ponniyin Selvan, continues to set box office records. The reviews too of the megahit film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj are excellent.  Talking about the box office collection, the film as of now has minted Rs 324 crore globally.

Taking to Instagram trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan wrote, “#PonniyinSelvan WW Box Office Week 1 - ₹ 308.59 cr, Week 2, Day 1 - ₹ 15.47 cr, Total - ₹ 324.06 cr, #PonniyinSelvan1.” 

The movie made Rs 300 crore at the global box office in just 5 days after its release.   

For the unversed, the dairy brand Amul, known for its quirky topicals, has now come up with a topical based on the Tamil film with Aishwarya, Trisha, Vikram, and Karthi's characters made in doodle style with these words imprinted - "Get your Mani's worth!" and called the film 'Masterpiece'. Along with the same, Amul's social media handles captioned the photo, "#Amul Topical: Epic film, by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan released!". 

While netizens expressed their love for the topical, a few of them also pointed out that it left out the titular character played by Jayam Ravi, who plays the youngest Chola prince named Arunmozhi Varman 

Based on the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas, historical epic fiction is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, brilliant performances, captivating plot, and massive star cast. The theaters are running packed shows since its worldwide release on September 30.  

READ: Ponniyin Selvan: Amul celebrates Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam's film with quirky topical

Ponniyin Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, an A. R. Rahman musical, is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The final version will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
In pics: Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with her sexy photos in shimmery thigh-high slit gown
Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kiran Rao, Naga Chaitanya attend film screening
Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 6 unforgettable films of the late actor with wife Neetu Kapoor
Are you a college student? These 5 part-time jobs can help you afford your expenses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.