Nayanthara opens up about being asked 'favours' for bagging film, reveals her reaction

Nayanthara

Nayanthara is one of the top stars of the South. Hailed as the female superstar, Nayanthara has made a mark for herself in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. While surviving 19 years in the industry, Nayanthara has been through good and bad phases, and she summarised her journey as a 'learning experience.'

As per the report of Indian Express, recently, Nayanthara recalled an incident of casting couch before the media. During the initial stage of her career, she was to compromise for some 'favours' for bagging a pivotal role in a movie. However, Nayanthara refused it straightaway, as she was confident enough to build her career based on merit.

Recently she spoke to PTI about her career and said that there is so much that she have learnt, and so much that she have gone through, but it is all been nice for her craft. "Whatever mistakes I have made, the good and bad phases, everything is good now. It is all a learning experience." The actress added that It is not easy to be in the industry for 18-19 years, but the audience and God has been kind to her. "I feel blessed. I don’t know how to put the whole thing together."

Last year, Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance. A few months later, the couple welcomed two boys Uyir and Ulagam through surrogacy.

On the work front, Nayanthara was recently seen in the horror flick Connect. This year, she will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. The Atlee directorial actioner will release in cinemas on June 2.